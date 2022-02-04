PAI, a Brink’s Company, Acquires TouchPoint 21

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATM—PAI, a leader in ATM portfolio management tools and services, announced today that it has acquired Texas-based TouchPoint 21, a leader in ATM and cash management outsourcing for financial institutions. The acquisition brings a mature, proven managed service model to PAI, enabled by TouchPoint 21’s expertise in advanced ATM and Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) terminals, along with its in-house servicing and armored teams.

With TouchPoint 21’s expertise in the ATM-as-a-Service model, the acquisition emphasizes PAI’s and Brink’s commitment to supporting financial institutions in their growth and retail branch transformation. By fully outsourcing ATM operations, banks and credit unions can realize operating efficiencies, enabling expansion of their footprints at substantially lower costs, and take advantage of next-generation cash automation technology such as ITMs, all while streamlining operations for their internal teams. Coupled with the PAI proprietary technology toolset, including Vantage Technical Services and AMP+, customers will gain enhanced management and real-time visibility into their ATM fleets.

“The TouchPoint 21 team is committed to simplifying and improving ATM operations for its customers,” said David Dove, CEO of PAI. “Their track record of innovation and customer service fits perfectly with us. I look forward to expanding our service model with the expertise the TouchPoint 21 team brings.”

“Joining with PAI unlocks an expanded value set for our customers and also enables us to deliver these benefits to a much wider customer base,” said Brett Koedam, CEO of TouchPoint 21. “The capabilities that PAI has developed complement what TouchPoint 21 has built, and PAI’s focus on customer satisfaction is equal to our own. Together, we will drive continued growth as we help financial institutions deliver new solutions to their customers.”

About PAI

Payment Alliance International (PAI), a Brink’s Company, is one of the largest providers of ATM portfolio management tools and services in the United States, including transaction processing, bank sponsorships, terminal maintenance, cash in transit (CIT) servicing, and PAI Reports—the company’s market-leading technology—for more than 100,000 ATMs. PAI provides portfolio management tools that offer customers the most visibility and control to maximize ATM portfolio effectiveness and profitability. For more information, visit www.gopai.com.

About TouchPoint 21

TouchPoint 21 has been providing ATM managed service solutions for financial institution customers since 2012. Primarily operating in Texas and Oklahoma, TouchPoint 21 delivers cash automation, ATM and ITM solutions with the unmatched simplicity of a single touchpoint for its customers. A leader in next-generation, core-connected ITM deployments for banks and credit unions, TouchPoint 21 is dedicated to delivering advanced cash management solutions combined with excellent service.

Contacts

Peggy Bekavac Olson



Strategic Marketing



480.510.8120



PAI@smktg.com