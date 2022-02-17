PagerDuty to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 16, 2022

Home Business Wire PagerDuty to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Results on...
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a leader in digital operations management, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, ended January 31, 2022, after market close on March 16, 2022. PagerDuty will host a live Zoom video call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on that day. Both a news release with the financial results and the live video call will be available to the public on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com. A replay will be available following the call.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is transforming critical work for modern business. Our powerful and unique digital operations platform enables users to take the right action, when seconds matter. Organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to handle every type of work across the enterprise including intelligent incident response, AIOps, and process automation. Notable customers include Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon, and more. To learn and to try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https://www.pagerduty.com/careers/ to learn more.

