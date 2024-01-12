PagerDuty to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that members of its management team will present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 17th at 3:45pm ET.





A live webcast and replay will be available for a limited time on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management, enabling customers to achieve operational efficiency at scale with the PagerDuty Operations Cloud. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines AIOps, Automation, Incident Management, and Customer Service Operations into a flexible, resilient and scalable platform to increase innovation velocity, grow revenue, reduce cost, and mitigate the risk of operational failure. More than half of the Fortune 500 and nearly 70% of the Fortune 100 rely on PagerDuty as essential infrastructure for the modern enterprise. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.

