PagerDuty to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the upcoming investor conferences:

D.A. Davidson Software and Internet Conference



Thursday, September 9th

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference



Friday, September 10th

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference



Wednesday, September 15th 12PM PT / 3PM ET

The fireside chat will be available live via webcast and replays will be available for a limited time on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.

