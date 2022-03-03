PagerDuty to Acquire Catalytic, Continue Transforming Digital Operations with Industry Leading No-Code Workflow Automation

Acquisition Will Expand Enterprise Platform with More Flexible Workflows and Automate Real-Time Work for Business Users

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Catalytic, the no-code workflow automation platform for efficient and digitized operations. This acquisition will expand PagerDuty offerings to new use cases in Finance, Human Resources and Supply Chain workflows, while complementing PagerDuty’s existing process automation offering leveraged by technical teams today.

Catalytic offers business users the ability to easily create no-code smart workflows that connect systems, data and people. The acquisition builds on PagerDuty’s position as the only digital-native platform that detects, orchestrates, and automates real-time, mission-critical work across organizations. The combined capabilities of the two companies will provide intelligent, flexible automation for urgent, unstructured work for any team across the modern enterprise.

“Adding Catalytic to PagerDuty extends our automation capabilities, and accelerates our product roadmap for flexible workflows, as we execute on our vision to become the Operations Cloud for modern enterprises. It will expand the value we deliver across the organization to any time-sensitive business workflow, while helping technical teams improve their responsiveness when seconds truly matter,” said Jennifer Tejada, Chairperson and CEO, PagerDuty. “More than 19,000 customers trust PagerDuty to help them anticipate the unexpected, and manage mission-critical work more effectively. As the complexity of digital operations grows exponentially, we empower teams with the time and efficiency to innovate for the future, and maintain continuous, seamless customer experiences.”

The Catalytic no-code workflow streamlines and automates workflows for teams, as well as removes a barrier to entry for non-technical business functions to easily create and automate work. This work can include things like employee, customer and partner onboarding for business operations, sales and pipeline reporting for revenue teams, and any type of collaborative content review process like contracts, agreements, hiring and purchasing. Catalytic technology is built from configurable building blocks that coordinate activities and automate hundreds of common tasks on a cloud-based platform with zero implementation. It is designed to remove repetitive work, overcome process gaps, and free up teams from common tasks so they can focus on business transformation and innovation.

“Catalytic is designed so anyone can build automated workflows. The technology makes automation more accessible, agile, and scalable by harnessing the power of smart workflows that push everything forward,” said Sean Chou, CEO and co-founder of Catalytic. “Together, we will ensure PagerDuty customers reach more parts of the business through their automation efforts, including enabling a broader group of employees to develop digital solutions that meet their unique needs. We are excited to accelerate our growth in business process automation through PagerDuty’s brand and reach.”

The acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions. Additional information is on our blog.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are based on PagerDuty’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to PagerDuty as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding [the anticipated timing of the consummation of the acquisition (if at all)], the expected benefits of the acquisition, the ability to successfully integrate Catalytic into PagerDuty’s business, the impact of the acquisition on PagerDuty’s products and services, and the capabilities of Catalytic’s products and services. There are a significant number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause PagerDuty’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: difficulties encountered in closing and integrating the merged business, technologies, personnel and operations; costs related to the acquisition; market acceptance of the acquisition and resulting products and services; PagerDuty’s inability to realize value from its significant investments in its business, including product and service innovations; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.

Additional information on potential factors that could affect PagerDuty’s financial results is included in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2021, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and PagerDuty’s other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, PagerDuty undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is transforming critical work for modern business. Our powerful and unique digital operations platform ensures users can take the right action, when seconds matter. Organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to handle every type of work across the enterprise including intelligent incident response, AIOps and process automation. Notable customers include Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash and more. To learn and to try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https://www.pagerduty.com/careers/ to learn more.

