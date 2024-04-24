PagerDuty Announces 2024 PagerDuty On Tour Event Series

Events held in New York City, San Francisco, London, Tokyo and Sydney bring attendees together for in-person keynotes, product demonstrations and trainings

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced speakers for its PagerDuty On Tour 2024, a series of global events convening business leaders, technologists, DevOps practitioners, site reliability engineers and more.





The event series kicks off in New York City on May 22, followed by San Francisco on June 11, London on June 27 and events in Tokyo and Sydney to follow. PagerDuty On Tour will feature a wide range of industry experts, including speakers such as:

Matt Bruno, associate director of engineering at Wayfair

Chris Conklin, technology executive – Enterprise AIOps at TD Bank

Erin McKeown, senior director of engineering resilience at Zendesk

Jennifer Tejada, chairperson and CEO at PagerDuty

Jeffrey Hausman, chief product development officer at PagerDuty

“PagerDuty On Tour is a can’t-miss opportunity to come together and receive leading-edge insights from PagerDuty leaders, expand skills with practical guidance from experts and discover powerful new product capabilities,” said Katherine Calvert, chief marketing officer at PagerDuty. “These events are the place to learn about the PagerDuty Operations Cloud and how the platform is driving operational transformations for modern digital business at global organizations.”

Each event will be an afternoon of live, in-person connection and knowledge sharing – with product updates and deep-dives and opportunities to gain new industry connections while deepening skillsets through insightful presentations and discussions.

To register for PagerDuty On Tour 2024, visit: https://www.pagerduty.com/ontour/

About PagerDuty Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management, enabling customers to achieve operational efficiency at scale with the PagerDuty Operations Cloud. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines AIOps, Automation, Customer Service Operations, Incident Management and PagerDuty Copilot into a flexible, resilient and scalable platform to increase innovation velocity, grow revenue, reduce cost, and mitigate the risk of operational failure. More than half of the Fortune 500 and nearly 70% of the Fortune 100 rely on PagerDuty as essential infrastructure for the modern enterprise. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is the platform for mission-critical, time-critical operations work in the modern enterprise. Through the power of AI and automation, it detects and diagnoses disruptive events, mobilizes the right team members to respond, and streamlines infrastructure and workflows across your digital operations. The Operations Cloud is essential infrastructure for revolutionizing digital operations to compete and win as a modern digital business.

