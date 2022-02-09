Pagaya Partners With Ally to Expand Access to More Customers

The company is partnering with Ally Financial and its Card products, to expand credit access

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pagaya, a financial technology company that enables financial institutions to expand access to more customers through its artificial intelligence (AI) network, today announced its new partnership with Ally Financial’s credit card business (formerly Fair Square Financial).

Pagaya’s proprietary AI technology enables fintechs, banks, and other loan originators to provide broader credit access for their customers. Through this partnership, Ally’s credit card business will leverage Pagaya’s analytics for application analysis, allowing Ally to target more “pre-qualified” customers that are outside its existing credit criteria.

“ Partnerships are a vital part of Pagaya’s business, and alongside Ally, we will be able to collectively achieve our goal of expanding credit access, including those with legacy financial barriers,” said Gal Krubiner, Co-Founder and CEO of Pagaya. “ This partnership highlights Pagaya’s continued growth, and in particular, our further expansion into the cards space, showcasing that Pagaya is, and will continue to be, at the forefront of innovation among the burgeoning financial technology sector.”

“ Our partnership with Pagaya allows us to expand our offerings to consumers who have been traditionally underserved,” said Rob Habgood, head of Ally Financial’s credit card business and former CEO of Fair Square Financial. “ We look forward to working with Pagaya to offer end-to-end solutions that benefit consumers across the spectrum.”

Pagaya’s ongoing growth includes investment in credit and asset analysis models, which span personal loans, auto loans, credit cards, point-of-sale financing and more. The company is laser-focused on innovation and enabling partners to expand access to consumer credit, which has been demonstrated through its unwavering commitment to its partners.

About Pagaya

Pagaya is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. Pagaya was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver their customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit.

Pagaya and EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EJFAU, EJFA, EJFAW) announced in September that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement, valued at an estimated enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion at closing. For more information on Pagaya’s technology, services, and careers, please visit www.Pagaya.com.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to “Do It Right” for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

