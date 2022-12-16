Pactum Appoints Scott Mars as Vice President of Sales

Software Sales Executive Will Lead Pactum’s Global Sales Organization to Drive Business Development and Partner Channel Initiatives

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pactum, the creator of AI-driven autonomous negotiation technology, announced that Scott Mars has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Mars will be responsible for growing Pactum’s sales pipeline and global customer base through strategic channel partnerships with software vendors and system integrators. Mars will also work to bolster Pactum’s sales team through recruitment efforts focused on top talent from the supply chain, strategic sourcing, and automation industries.





Martin Rand, CEO of Pactum, said, “We are seeing a lot of interest from large enterprises as they look at Pactum’s AI-backed autonomous negotiation chatbots to bring down costs and generate savings as slowing economic conditions force pressures on their profits. With Scott on board, we look forward to having him lead these conversations with some of the largest companies in the world. Through his network, extensive experience in strategic supply chain management, and contract management software, Scott will supercharge our team to deliver even more capital and cost-saving opportunities to new and existing Fortune 500 customers.”

Mars was most recently Vice President of Sales, North American Retail at Icertis, where he focused on strategic developments to help companies across the retail industry navigate supply chain disruptions and evolving customer expectations. Prior to Icertis, Mars held positions at Coupa Software, Exari Systems, Seal Software, IBM, and Accenture. Mars holds a BBA from Texas Tech University and an EMBA from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University. Over his 20+ years of experience in enterprise SaaS, Scott has led technology deals totaling well over $100 million dollars while generating significant value for his clients and partners.

“I am excited for this new chapter in my career where I get to work with a company that is considered a pioneer, innovator, and an immediate high value generator in the market,” said Mars. “Pactum has created an entirely new category with its autonomous negotiation technology. Its intelligent chatbots provide significant value creation within a matter of weeks – not months or years – which is not typical of most enterprise software deployments.”

Pactum’s autonomous negotiation technology leverages autonomous chatbots that learn over time and create a fast and responsive environment for enterprises to digitally negotiate deals with thousands of suppliers simultaneously. The solution also accounts for fluctuations in the macro-environment as they happen, leading to productivity gains, cost reductions, and stronger terms for all parties. On average, Pactum generates savings of 3% to 5% when fully deployed by large enterprise clients, creating hundreds of millions of dollars in unrealized savings.

About Pactum

Pactum helps large enterprises to digitally conduct personalized commercial negotiations on a massive scale. Pactum works with $5B+ revenue companies, including many top Fortune 500 organizations such as Walmart and Maersk. The company is based in Mountain View with engineering and operations in Estonia. Learn more at www.pactum.com.

