PacSun Adopts Census Embedded in SoundCommerce to Combine Intelligent Data Onboarding and Modeling with Universal Data Activation

PacSun’s marketing and customer teams now have the ability to fully transform, govern, and activate data through campaign automation to better engage and serve PacSun customers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Census, the leading data activation and Reverse ETL platform, today announced iconic streetwear retailer PacSun is live on Census Embedded in the SoundCommerce Data Platform.





The retailer is one of the first brands to benefit from the new Census-SoundCommerce partnership, where Census Embedded provides a complete reverse ETL and data activation solution for SoundCommerce customers, for best-practice data management.

“SoundCommerce serves as PacSun’s composable Customer Data Platform, landing modeled data in a managed instance of GCP BigQuery, which acts as our customer and marketing data warehouse,” said Shirley Gao, PacSun’s Chief Digital and Information Officer. “With Census Embedded in SoundCommerce, our digital teams can now enhance data integration and activation more efficiently, unlocking opportunities to better engage and serve PacSun customers.”

PacSun unifies and models its mission-critical data using SoundCommerce’s Reactor Intelligent Data Pipeline. The retailer transforms, governs and activates this data utilizing Census’s Reverse ETL integrations embedded in SoundCommerce, while Reactor provides the data onboarding tools to offer more and better data to Census for activation.

Through syndication of data to PacSun partners like Meta, Census Embedded in SoundCommerce reduces data engineering time and cost and provides faster time-to-engagement with new and repeat customers with a greater variety of signals and attributes in marketing activation and campaign automation.

Census Embedded enables any business to offer best-in-class data integrations to 200+ SaaS tools, directly within their customer-facing applications. Designed with developers in mind, it ensures an effortless and secure authentication and credential management process. For companies such as SoundCommerce that work with their customers’ data, such as data providers, agencies, and SaaS platforms, Census Embedded Reverse ETL makes data sharing easier than ever.

SoundCommerce’s Reactor low-code intelligent data pipeline ingests, maps, and models data for hosting in today’s modern data warehouses such as Snowflake and Google Cloud BigQuery, making data available for AI, analysis, and activation in tools like Census Embedded. Reactor renders quality data that is natively accessible for Large Language Model (LLM) platforms such as Snowflake Cortex and Google Gemini on Vertex AI – critical to fast, low-cost generative AI enablement for businesses.

Census Embedded in SoundCommerce is available to any business looking to better model and activate mission-critical data. Learn more at soundcommerce.com/census and https://www.getcensus.com/embedded.

About Census

Census is the first Universal Data Platform that brings data transformation, activation, and governance into one collaborative workspace. Leading enterprises including Activision, HubSpot, Canva, Orangetheory Fitness, Rippling, and Notion use Census to unite all their teams and applications around a single source of truth. By providing warehouse-native tools for Reverse ETL and embedded data integration, Census empowers business teams to launch faster, generate more valuable insights, and reduce the ticketing burden on data teams. Census is backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter.

About SoundCommerce

SoundCommerce drives profitable growth, customer experience and lifetime value across retail systems and channels — from first click to doorstep delivery. The company’s flagship data platform, Reactor, is an intelligent data “ETLT” pipeline for every industry, offering breakthrough flexibility to collect, define and model mission-critical data in the AI era. Reactor creates business-ready data from first-party systems and applications, providing clean, well-defined data modeled for generative AI, analytics and activation. Reactor renders fully prepped and modeled data in data warehouses that customers own and control, while creating cost efficiencies to tamp down the spiraling costs of enterprise data management. Founded by Amazon veterans, SoundCommerce is backed by leading venture capital investors including Emergence Capital, DCM, Defy.VC and Voyager Capital. Learn more at SoundCommerce.com and ReactorData.com.

Contacts

Matt Amundson



matt.amundson@getcensus.com