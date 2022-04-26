Home Business Wire PACCAR Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
PACCAR Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents ($.34) per share, payable on June 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2022.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.

