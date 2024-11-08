Owlet to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, announced today the participation in two upcoming investor conferences. Information on the conferences can be found below.

BTIG Digital Health Forum

Owlet will participate in the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference, being held virtually on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Kurt Workman, Owlet’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Amanda Twede Crawford, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at 12:15 p.m. ET. In conjunction with the event, Owlet executives will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Sidoti salesperson.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation can be found here, and will be available on the Owlet Investor Relations website, investors.owletcare.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Owlet’s Investor Relations website.

Owlet will participate in the BTIG Digital Health Forum, being held virtually on Monday, November 25, 2024. Kurt Workman, Owlet’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a conference panel discussion, “The Consumer as a Patient” at 8:00 a.m. ET. In addition, Mr. Workman and Chief Financial Officer, Amanda Twede Crawford, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 9:00 a.m. ET. In conjunction with the event, Owlet executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your BTIG salesperson.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet’s digital health infant monitoring platform is transforming the journey of parenting. Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT), a small-cap healthcare growth equity, offers FDA-authorized medical and consumer pediatric wearables and an integrated HD visual and audio camera that provide real-time data and insights to parents who safeguard health, optimize wellness, and ensure peaceful sleep for their children.

Since 2012, over 2 million parents worldwide have used Owlet’s platform contributing to one of the largest collections of consumer infant health and sleep data. The Company continues to develop software and digital data solutions to bridge the current healthcare gap between hospital and home and bring new insights to parents and caregivers globally. Owlet believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life.

To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com.

