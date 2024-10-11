Owlet Regains Compliance With NYSE Continued Listing Standards

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE:OWLT), a pioneer of smart infant monitoring, today announced that it has received formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards.

As previously disclosed, on April 4, 2023, Owlet was notified by the NYSE that the Company was not in compliance with Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because its average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30-day trading day period was less than $50 million and, at the same time, its last reported stockholders’ equity was less than $50 million. As a result of the Company’s achievement of compliance with the NYSE’s minimum market capitalization requirement for the requisite period of time, the NYSE has advised that the Company is no longer considered out of compliance with these continued listing standards, and the below compliance “BC” indicator has been removed from the Company’s Class A common stock. Additionally, the Company is no longer noted as being below continued listing standards on the NYSE’s website (www.nyse.com). In accordance with the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual, the Company will be subject to a 12-month follow-up period within which the Company will be reviewed to confirm that the Company does not once again fall below any of the NYSE’s continued listing standards.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet’s digital health infant monitoring platform is transforming the journey of parenting. Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT), a small-cap healthcare growth equity, offers FDA-authorized medical and consumer pediatric wearables and an integrated HD visual and audio camera that provide real-time data and insights to parents who safeguard health, optimize wellness, and ensure peaceful sleep, for their children.

Since 2012, over 2 million parents worldwide have used Owlet’s platform contributing to one of the largest collections of consumer infant health and sleep data. The Company continues to develop software and digital data solutions to bridge the current healthcare gap between hospital and home and bring new insights to parents and caregivers globally. Owlet believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life. To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com.

