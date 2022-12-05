<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Owlet Receives Notice Regarding NYSE Continued Listing Standards
Business Wire

Owlet Receives Notice Regarding NYSE Continued Listing Standards

di Business Wire

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) (the “Company”) reports that on November 29, 2022, it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that as of November 28, 2022, the average closing price of the Company’s common stock was less than $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, and the Company is therefore not in compliance with Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

As required by the NYSE, the Company plans to notify the NYSE within the prescribed period of the Company’s intent to cure the deficiency and restore its compliance within six months of its receipt of the notice. The Company can regain compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, the Company’s common stock has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month.

The Company’s management team is evaluating all possible options to restore compliance and increase value for Company shareholders. Also, the notice has no immediate impact on the listing or trading of the Company’s shares of common stock or warrants, which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during this period, subject to the Company’s compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards and other rights of the NYSE to delist the stock.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com.

Contacts

Investors
Mike Cavanaugh

Westwicke/ICR

Phone: +1.617.877.9641

mike.cavanaugh@westwicke.com

Media
Jane Putnam

Owlet, Inc.

Phone: +1.801.647.0025

jputnam@owletcare.com

Articoli correlati

Pylon Closes $8.5M Seed Round to Build the Embedded Mortgage Infrastructure Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
Introducing a first of its kind mortgage-as-a-service platform built for developers NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pylon, the embedded mortgage infrastructure platform, announced...
Continua a leggere

IDC FutureScape: Top 10 Predictions for the Future of Intelligence

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--International Data Corporation (IDC) announced its Future of Intelligence predictions for 2023 and beyond. IDC's enterprise intelligence...
Continua a leggere

Leonardo DRS Receives Contract Award for US Army 3rd Generation FLIR Sensors

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS (DRS) announced today that it has received a contract award from the U.S. Army to...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Pylon Closes $8.5M Seed Round to Build the Embedded Mortgage Infrastructure Platform

Business Wire