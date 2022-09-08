OWC to Showcase Innovative Products for Media and Entertainment Industries at the International Broadcasting Convention in Amsterdam

Award-winning storage, connectivity, and expansion solutions like the OWC Jellyfish NAS Storage Solution for Video Teams and ThunderBay Flex 8 complete Thunderbolt workflow platform on display in Hall 75 Stand #B44

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OWC®, a leading customer-focused creator of solutions that enable businesses, content professionals, and educators to streamline workflows and maximize their technology investment, today announced why Mac and PC users in the media, entertainment, and technology industries should visit OWC’s booth at IBC 2022.

From ingest to archive, from camera to screen, OWC has solutions for every workflow level that enable creative and technology professionals to work faster and easier:

• OWC Jellyfish R24

The workhorse of the modern video team. This video editing server makes quick work of the most demanding RAW workflows, multicam sequences, and finishing jobs, which means you can say yes to anything thrown your way. There simply is no other rack mounted NAS server that’s better for video teams.

• OWC Jellyfish Tower

A shared storage server for growing video teams. The Jellyfish Tower was built for teams that need to work fast, but don’t have a server room and IT support. Massive bandwidth means smooth playback in hi-res and multicam, and the ability to ingest while editing.

• OWC Jellyfish Mobile

The first Plug and Play video workflow server that comes with a handle. Use it on-the-go or in the office without a switch and server room. Teams of four to six editors can connect directly into one of up to 10 onboard 1GbE or 10GbE ports. By adding a switch, the number of users connected simultaneously is unlimited.

• OWC ThunderBay Flex 8

World’s first 3-in-1 Thunderbolt storage, docking, and PCIe expansion solution that’s highly Flexible to meet your unique workflow needs. 8 storage bays for nearly every drive type including NVMe U.2. 8 ports for connecting devices and ingesting media. A PCIe slot for adding a project specific card. It’s the ideal productivity platform for content creators, digital imaging, VFX, and video production professionals.

• OWC Flex 1U4

Similar in Flexibility of use to the desktop Flex 8, but specifically designed for rackmount workflows. Four hot swap bays let you use a variety of drives including U.2. Connect accessories plus charge your notebook and mobile devices with an abundance of Thunderbolt and USB ports. Add another display. Install a PCIe card to expand your capture, recording, networking, or storage capabilities.

• OWC ThunderBlade

A production storage essential around the world because its incredible speed lets you blaze through uncompressed high-bandwidth streams and keeps you ahead of deadline. Cool and silent on the set or in the studio and built for rugged portability, this NVMe SSD delivers real business and creative benefits.

• OWC Envoy Pro Portable SSDs

Tiny, tough, and thrilling fast. The Envoy Pro family of pocket-sized powerhouses are ideal for personal to pro storage needs. With Thunderbolt and USB-C options, this is the fastest, most compatible portable SSD storage line in the universe.

• OWC Thunderbolt Docks and Hub

All the Thunderbolt you’re missing and want! Add more fully functional Thunderbolt ports and connect to past, present, and future Thunderbolt and USB devices. See more with additional displays. From bus-powered portable to 14-port desktop to pro 10GbE AVB-ready models, there’s a connectivity solution to expand your possibilities.

• OWC Atlas Memory Cards & Readers

Launch your creative capabilities into a new world with Atlas SD and CFexpress memory cards. Developed with premium quality technology and processes, you can trust Atlas cards will flawlessly deliver the speed and data integrity you expect. Go from ingest to edit with the portable bus-powered Atlas FXR CFexpress card reader, SD and CFexpress card reader equipped OWC docks, and OWC storage solutions.

• OWC Mercury Pro LTO

This enterprise-class LTO tape backup and archiving solution is a mission-critical requirement for protecting and preserving huge volumes of data for longer periods with better economies of scale than disk-based storage. Ruggedly small with a built-in handle, you can use the Mercury Pro LTO on-set or move it among studio, department, or office computers for a shared data protection solution.

• Copy That for Mac

Streamline the ingest process with lighting fast, verified copies of your files from RED, Blackmagic Design, ARRI cameras, and other storage media. Copy That handles everything from checksum copies to simultaneous transfers to multiple storage solutions. When it is time to move your content from location to backups, editors, producers, and directors, Copy That delivers it fast and accurately.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is committed to supporting and inspiring the imagination of Mac and PC enthusiasts worldwide through sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service, and American design. An entire spectrum of easy and powerful upgrade and expansion possibilities await Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits. All backed with step-by-step videos and a global support team. Our dedication to excellence and sustainable innovation extends beyond our day-to-day business and into the community. We strive for zero waste, both environmentally and strategically. We have a long-term outlook on everything we do and believe in making a better world. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, which is why OWC is here.

About IBC:

As the world’s most inspiring content and technology event, IBC sits at the global crossroads of the media, entertainment and technology industries providing an informative, innovative, and engaging experience. Since 1967, IBC has brought exhibitors, speakers, visitors, and the entire community together to engage, unlock business opportunities, and discover the latest innovations. Always at the forefront of industry innovation, IBC has historically attracted 55,000+ attendees from more than 150 countries.

