Ovzon Selects Dispersive to Enhance Satellite Communications Security

ROSWELL, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Dispersive–Dispersive Holdings Inc. (Dispersive), a rapidly emerging leader in the stealth networking and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) arena, and Ovzon, a world-leading provider of SATCOM-as-a-Service and mobile satellite communications solutions, have reached an agreement in which Ovzon will utilize Dispersive to provide enhanced, secure satellite communications as part of their total solution.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dispersive is deploying its DispersiveCloud™ solution to provide Ovzon greater overall security in managing its global satellite networks. DispersiveCloud is a Software as a Service (SaaS) product that offers stealth networking, is quantum computing resistant and can be utilized for zero trust networking to protect against advanced nation state threat actors. DispersiveCloud is unique in offering converged ZTNA and VPN functionality that simultaneously enhances security without imposing a performance tax.

“We are pleased to be working with Ovzon, they are such a well-respected and innovative leader in connecting the world’s critical missions via satellite,” said Dispersive’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajiv Pimplaskar. “Our DispersiveCloud solution will further enhance Ovzon’s security posture, increase network performance, lower costs, and continue to reduce risk. Our goal is to help make what is already a great product offering even more secure, private and resilient.”

“Our customers turn to us for performance, mobility and resiliency in mobile satellite communications, ” said Per Norén, Ovzon’s Chief Executive Officer. “Dispersive’s unique stealth networking capability adds another valuable component to the multi-layered protection of our systems and will play an important role in enabling a secure infrastructure for the soon-to-launch Ovzon 3 satellite.”

About Dispersive Holdings

An emerging cybersecurity leader in the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Multicloud Network Software (MCNS) space, Dispersive delivers a cloud-native network fabric that is ultra-secure, operationally flexible, and up to 10 times faster. Dispersive’s battlefield-inspired patented technology creates virtual active-active multipath networks with rolling encryption keys and granular access controls to connect digital businesses, products, and users across any cloud or service edge. Government, enterprises, and channel partners can implement the solution quickly with zero-touch provisioning even across multi-cloud environments to secure against new and emerging threats, including nation state actors. For more information, visit www.dispersive.io or follow Dispersive on Twitter @DispersiveHold or LinkedIn @Dispersive-holdings-inc.

About Ovzon

Ovzon is connecting the world’s critical missions via satellite; providing unprecedented levels of performance, mobility and resiliency to customers with no fail requirements. Ovzon’s advanced satellite technology and unique ultra-small terminals provide assured satellite connectivity in an increasingly complex global environment. Ovzon’s SATCOM-as-a-Service offering is purpose built to meet the demands of Government, Public Safety, Media, Maritime, Aviation and NGOs. Founded in 2006, Ovzon has offices in Stockholm, Sweden, and in Herndon, VA and Tampa, FL in the United States. Ovzon is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.ovzon.com

