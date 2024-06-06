OVHcloud US Becomes New VMware Cloud Service Provider Pinnacle Tier Partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program

OVHcloud US to Help Customers Modernize Infrastructure, Accelerate Innovation, and Improve Business Resiliency with Managed VMware Cloud Foundation Services

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OVHcloud® US announced that the company is now a VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle tier partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for North America to help mutual enterprise customers to innovate by adopting VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as their private cloud infrastructure. OVHcloud US will deliver new managed VMware Cloud Foundation private cloud services, including sovereign cloud services that support data residency and other jurisdictional controls.





OVHcloud US will add the new VMware Cloud Foundation to its hosted private cloud portfolio of services, helping organizations modernize infrastructure with the best possible TCO, deliver a frictionless self-service experience for developers with consolidated VM and container-based workload support on a single platform, and provide enterprise-grade resiliency and security. OVHcloud US intends to support the new license portability feature of VCF, which will put into place a flexible hybrid cloud experience for customers.

“As a Pinnacle partner, OVHcloud US’s expertise, experience and influence in the industry will play a crucial role in helping our customers navigate their cloud journey,” said Ahmar Mohammad, Vice President, Partners, Managed Services, and Solutions GTM, VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom. “The VCSP Pinnacle tier is designed to build stronger relationships with our most valued VCSP partners to help customers implement a highly efficient cloud operating model that combines public cloud scale and agility with private cloud security and performance.”

“At OVHcloud we have over 13 years of experience providing services that leverage VMware’s market-leading capabilities in a unified cloud architecture,” said OVHcloud US General Manager Jeffrey Gregor. “Our position as a VCSP Pinnacle tier partner ensures we will be able to continue helping clients adapt to the ever-evolving multi-cloud landscape, all while relying on familiar tools that ultimately reduce complexity and improve cost effectiveness.”

Pinnacle is the highest program level in the Broadcom Advantage Partner program. Pinnacle partners are Broadcom’s most invested and strategic partners, boasting extensive certifications, a track record of significant sales and service achievements, and broad international coverage. Holding Pinnacle status signifies a partner’s deep technological know-how and proficiency in addressing the most intricate customer issues. Broadcom works in close partnership with Pinnacle partners, including co-selling to mutual customers, to provide the foundational technology that drives the digital landscape.

About OVHcloud US

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 450,000 servers within 43 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

