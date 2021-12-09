Over 2 Million Specialty Care eConsults Delivered for Underserved Patients with Converge from Safety Net Connect

Converge Next-Generation Telehealth Increases Capacity of Specialty Care Physicians While Improving Access and Health Equity for Safety Net Patients

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carecoordination—Safety Net Connect (SNC), a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of more than 2 million specialty care eConsults for patients in underserved populations through the Converge Next-Generation Telehealth platform.

With integrated eReferral, eConsult, and Televisit, SNC’s Converge brings asynchronous and synchronous telehealth technologies together into a single, end-to-end virtual care platform. The largest integrated telehealth platform of its kind in the nation, Converge is currently being utilized by safety net providers from coast-to-coast (including hospitals, community health centers, correctional facilities, and health plans) to provide safe, secure, and rapid access to specialty care across more than 10 million Medicaid, low-income and underserved patients in both urban and rural settings.

“With the proper forethought and systemic changes, telehealth technologies enable us to reimagine healthcare delivery in a way that can significantly reduce health inequities among at-risk populations,” shared Stan Frencher, MD, MPH, CEO of HubMD – a virtual medical group of physician specialists. “Converge is a unique telehealth solution designed specifically to increase timely access to high-quality specialty care, meeting the unique needs of safety net patients – and the providers who serve them.”

Converge has been shown to provide consistent, sustainable rapid access to specialty care. Further, Converge improves equitable access and health outcomes for safety net patients – reducing 50% of unnecessary face-to-face specialty visits and eliminating traditional barriers to care (such as transportation, work, and caregiving responsibilities). Unlike synchronous televideo alternatives, Converge actually increases physician capacity and improves care delivery by:

Incorporating eConsults as the first step of a specialty referral : enabling a specialist to provide guidance and advice to as many as 8-10 patients in an hour, while seeing patients face-to-face might result in only 8-10 visits per day.

: enabling a specialist to provide guidance and advice to as many as 8-10 patients in an hour, while seeing patients face-to-face might result in only 8-10 visits per day. Decreasing the number of unnecessary visits & reducing costs : instead of using an initial specialty visit to gather necessary data or test results; eConsult shifts the pre-specialty work forward for a more informed, efficient first visit at a lower cost.

: instead of using an initial specialty visit to gather necessary data or test results; eConsult shifts the pre-specialty work forward for a more informed, efficient first visit at a lower cost. Increasing ease-of-use for the Patient: when a specialty visit is required, Converge provides the patient with appointment reminders and a “one-touch” click to launch a HIPAA-secure Televisit.

“Two million eConsults is an incredible milestone; that’s two million times we were able to help connect specialists, primary care providers and patients for much needed care,” explained Chris Cruttenden of SNC. “This is why we started Safety Net Connect – and it’s what inspires us to continue innovating.”

About Safety Net Connect

With a mission to improve health equity, Safety Net Connect (SNC) has been the leading creator of innovative health care technology, making it easier for providers and institutions to improve quality, streamline care coordination, promote evidence-based practices, and increase access to care. Since 2009, SNC has helped public and private health care organizations across the nation, successfully reach millions of low-income, underserved individuals with affordable, effective patient-centered care. For more information, please visit www.safetynetconnect.com.

Contacts

Kristine Nash-Wong



734-904-4137



kristine.nash.wong@safetynetconnect.com