Over $1.5 Billion in MSSP Savings Generated by ACOs Using Lightbeam Platform

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACOs–Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in end-to-end population health management solutions and services, announced that accountable care organizations (ACOs) using its software generated a remarkable combined gross savings of over $550 million for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) in reporting year 2020. Since its founding in 2014, the company’s MSSP ACO clients have generated a total of over $1.5 billion in MSSP savings. Together with commercial ACOs and other value-based programs, the savings generated by Lightbeam clients is estimated to be $2.25 billion.

“We are proud of the results our ACO clients achieved in 2020,” said Lightbeam CEO Pat Cline. “This is also the sixth consecutive year in which our clients received quality scores higher than the average, demonstrating the incredible work these teams performed to ensure patients continue to see positive health outcomes.”

As part of an end-to-end solution, Lightbeam offers technology-enabled Advisory Services to strategically help clients act on the insights produced by its industry-leading analytics platform. In 2020, this proved a key differentiator for ACOs—those leveraging Advisory Services averaged a total savings rate of 5.2% and generated approximately $10.4 million in gross savings, on average, which is 23% higher than the savings generated by ACOs not using Lightbeam’s Advisory Services. ACO clients using Lightbeam’s Advisory Services also achieved an average per-member-per-year (PMPY) savings of $605, more than 50% higher than the average for other organizations.

Advisory Services also played a significant part in success for organizations engaged in two-sided risk. For example, ACOs engaged in downside risk utilizing Advisory Services generated an average savings of $15.8 million and a 24% higher average PMPY savings. As the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services encourages organizations to take on downside risk faster, Lightbeam’s Advisory Services becomes even more important to ensure results.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a revolutionary model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam’s platform facilitates end-to-end population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.

