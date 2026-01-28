Outtake Raises $40M Series B Led by ICONIQ to Build the Unified Platform for Digital Trust in the AI Era

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outtake, a digital trust platform protecting organizations from AI-driven impersonation, today announced a $40M Series B led by ICONIQ, with participation from CRV, S32, and a group of leading technology and security executives as angel investors, including Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Holdings, Shyam Sankar, CTO of Palantir, Trae Stephens, Co-Founder of Anduril, Bob McGrew, Former VP of Research at OpenAI, Guillermo Rauch, CEO of Vercel, and John Donovan, Former CEO of AT&T. The funding will accelerate Outtake's mission to become the unified platform enterprises rely on to establish and defend trust across the AI-native web.

Digital identity is rapidly eroding as AI dramatically lowers the cost and complexity of cybercrime. What once required coordinated criminal groups and weeks of preparation can now be executed by individuals in hours. AI has enabled attackers to industrialize deception, driving a surge in identity-based abuse across every digital channel where organizations engage the public.

In 2024 alone, organizations experienced a 703% increase in credential theft and a 250% surge in account takeovers. Attacks no longer occur in isolation; they are continuous, cross-channel campaigns, yet most security teams are still forced to respond using fragmented tools and manual workflows. The result is significant financial loss, reputational damage, and targeted abuse of customers and employees.

Outtake was built to address this new reality. The company provides a single, unified protection layer across all digital identity surfaces, enabling security teams to detect, investigate, and disrupt identity-based threats as coordinated campaigns, not disconnected incidents. Outtake partners closely with enterprises to design tailored workflows that increase operational velocity, accelerate investigation and prioritization, reduce time to takedown, and surface threats hidden within images, video, and complex online ecosystems.

“Security teams are being asked to defend trust everywhere their organization shows up online, while attackers move faster and operate across channels,” said Alex Dhillon, Founder and CEO of Outtake. “We built Outtake because point solutions can’t keep up with AI-driven deception. Enterprises are choosing a unified platform for digital trust, and this funding allows us to scale alongside customers as that shift accelerates.”

Dhillon spent five years on Palantir's moonshot team, developing zero-to-one engineering projects for C-suite executives before launching Outtake. The team includes alumni from Palantir, SpaceX, Notion, and repeat founders who have built and scaled category-defining companies.

Outtake is witnessing rapid adoption by enterprise security teams, experiencing accelerating momentum, including 6x ARR growth YoY, over 10x growth in enterprise customers YoY, and 250%+ growth in headcount YoY, driven primarily by product, engineering, and GTM. Outtake is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and critical institutions like OpenAI, Pershing Square, Fortescue, AppLovin, and federal agencies. In 2025, the company processed 17M+ alerts, completed 4M+ investigations and achieved a median takedown time of 18-36 hours per credible threat. This growth reflects a clear shift in how security leaders are prioritizing digital identity risk and a growing recognition that point solutions are no longer sufficient in the age of AI-driven deception.

“At ICONIQ, we partner with founders building enduring platforms for some of the most critical challenges enterprises face,” said Murali Joshi, General Partner at ICONIQ, who is joining Outtake’s board. “Digital identity and trust are being fundamentally reshaped by AI, and we believe the team is ambitious and committed to addressing this problem. We are proud to partner with them as they continue to scale.”

The new funding will help Outtake expand its team across engineering, product, and go-to-market teams, deepen its platform capabilities, and support growing global demand.

