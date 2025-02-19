OutSystems Recognized by G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Excellence in Development Software

Leading markets insights provider ranks OutSystems among top 50 development software companies

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards, placing 22nd on the Best Development Software Products list. Informed by more than 1,000 user reviews, the list recognizes OutSystems for its ease of use, scalability and speed-to-delivery.

“ At OutSystems, we're focused on helping IT teams and leaders bring custom software projects to life with speed and confidence on our AI-powered low code platform,” said Andy Pemberton, Chief Revenue Officer at OutSystems. “ This recognition from G2—and ultimately, our customers—is a testament to our unwavering focus on innovation and our commitment to supporting customers throughout the entire software development lifecycle.”

This recognition comes on the heels of OutSystems being named a leader in G2’s inaugural 2025 Grid® Report for Low-Code Development Platforms. The report highlighted OutSystems excellence in usability, speed-to-market, and rapid application development capabilities.

As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. A total of 1,771 software development products were eligible for this year’s list.

“ The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. “ With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we're proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”

To learn more, view G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

About OutSystems

OutSystems is a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, empowering IT leaders with a better way to build the software that matters most. The OutSystems platform helps companies develop, deploy, and maintain mission-critical applications by unifying and automating the entire software lifecycle. With OutSystems, organizations leverage GenAI to deliver software instantaneously, adapt faster to changing requirements, and reduce technical debt by building on a future-proof platform. Helping customers achieve their business goals by addressing key strategic initiatives, OutSystems delivers software up to 10x faster than traditional development. Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to tackle their impossible projects and turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Founded in 2001, the company’s network spans more than 800,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 75+ countries across 21 industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

