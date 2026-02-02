OutSystems Partner Leader Benjamin Yerushalmi Honored As A 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

Recognition reflects leadership driving scalable, partner-led growth aligned to customer outcomes

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OutSystems, a leading AI development platform, today announced that CRN®—a brand of The Channel Company—has selected Benjamin (Ben) Yerushalmi for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping partner ecosystem strategies and driving innovation across the industry.

Ben Yerushalmi serves as Senior Vice President of Partners & Alliances at OutSystems, where he leads the company’s global partner strategy. With more than 20 years of experience building and scaling alliances and partner organizations, Yerushalmi brings deep expertise across enterprise software, automation, AI, SaaS, and digital transformation.

“Our partners are at the front lines of the AI revolution, and they deserve more than a standard vendor alliance. They need a partner program designed for the future,” said Ben Yerushalmi, Senior Vice President of Partners & Alliances at OutSystems. “We are building an ecosystem where customer success is fueled by radical innovation and a shared builder mindset. At OutSystems, we’re ensuring our partners don’t just survive this shift—they lead it.”

At OutSystems, Yerushalmi is responsible for advancing a partner-first growth strategy that expands market reach, strengthens partner execution, and helps customers realize measurable business outcomes. He has a proven track record of building high-impact, profitable partnerships with global systems integrators, regional partners, and hyperscalers, aligning go-to-market strategy, enablement, and partner programs to support long-term, sustainable growth.

Yerushalmi has been recognized previously on CRN’s Channel Chiefs list and is widely known for his commitment to strengthening partner ecosystems through clear success pathways, operational rigor, and a strong focus on customer experience.

"Ben drives change—and our industry needs it right now,” said Woodson Martin, CEO of OutSystems. “As AI and agents redefine how software is built, sold, and maintained, our partner ecosystem faces both new challenges and massive opportunities. Ben brings a business-builder mindset and a deep commitment to customer success; I know he will focus on scaling our impact through the kind of win-win partnerships that move the needle for everyone."

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation, and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion, and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

The complete list of CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs honorees can be found here.

About OutSystems

OutSystems is a leading AI development platform trusted by thousands of customers worldwide. The platform empowers CEOs, management teams, and technology leaders to build mission-critical applications and agentic systems that grow revenue, streamline operations, and deliver exactly what businesses need.

While evolving AI pilots into production success can be challenging due to talent gaps, legacy systems, imperfect data, and sprawling point solutions, OutSystems provides a proven AI development platform and experience that enables innovation up to 10x faster with the assurance of built-in security, scalability, and governance.

Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to innovate as fast as the evolving market demands and orchestrate powerful human + AI collaboration in the agentic future.

Founded in 2001, the company’s network spans more than 60 million end users, over 500 partners, and active customers in 75+ countries across 20+ industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Shayna Chapel

pr@outsystems.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com