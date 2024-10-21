OutSystems Named a Leader for 8th Consecutive Year in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

OutSystems positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms. This is the eighth consecutive year that OutSystems has been positioned as a Leader, this year also being positioned furthest to the right among thirteen vendors for Completeness of Vision.





“ We believe this recognition from Gartner reflects our commitment to helping enterprises solve their most costly and complex problems through pioneering innovation,” said Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems. “ OutSystems sits at the convergence of two high-growth areas: low-code and GenAI. GenAI is now accelerating software automation to unseen orders of magnitude, and our experience as a low-code category leader puts us in a unique position to leverage the power of AI and continue to deliver mission-critical applications for our customers.”

In our opinion, OutSystems was recognized in the report because of the following:

Mentor: OutSystems innovative initiative leverages advanced GenAI capabilities to revolutionize application development. Through a simple text prompt or a fully developed requirements document, Mentor allows developers to go from idea to app in minutes.

in minutes. Extensive partner community: OutSystems, the global leader in low-code application development, today launched an enhanced partner program, offering new benefits and expanded opportunities for channel partners and systems integrators who establish expertise in OutSystems and for ISVs and solution providers who build products with the OutSystems low-code platform.

Quick shipping of modern applications: With its ready-to-use interface elements, OutSystems developers build working applications, interfaces, and prototypes in no time at all.

Customers choose OutSystems to rapidly build mission-critical applications and transform legacy systems, unifying the entire software development lifecycle. OutSystems has been consistently recognized across the industry for its leadership in GenAI app generation, partner network, and dedication to delivering mission critical applications, positioning the company as a leader in the generative software era.

“ As a world-class academic institution, we are continuously looking for innovators to work with. OutSystems quickly rose to the top of our list as the leading AI-powered low-code application platform, and was the obvious choice to help us modernize our software development, reduce technical debt, and see faster time-to-value,” said Howard Miller, CIO at the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Management. “ As GenAI integration becomes a priority across higher education, we’re confident that with OutSystems we will be able to meet the moment and deliver powerful, automated solutions to the UCLA Anderson community.”

In addition to the 2024 Magic Quadrant for LCAP, OutSystems was recently recognized as the “ Best SaaS Product for Web or App Development” by the 2024 SaaS Awards.

Recent company milestones and announcements include its long-awaited unveiling of Mentor, a celebration of its decade-long digital transformation journey with Toyota Motor Corporation, the announcement of speakers at the upcoming ONE conference, a new Business Process Automation and Workflows solution, a recent collaboration with KPMG, and record AI usage among developers.

Read the complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms and learn more about this year’s Magic Quadrant and why OutSystems was recognized.

The report was titled as ‘Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service’ from 2017-2018.

About OutSystems

OutSystems is a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, empowering IT leaders with a better way to build the software that matters most. The OutSystems platform helps companies develop, deploy, and maintain mission-critical applications by unifying and automating the entire software lifecycle. With OutSystems, organizations leverage GenAI to deliver software instantaneously, adapt faster to changing requirements, and reduce technical debt by building on a future-proof platform. Helping customers achieve their business goals by addressing key strategic initiatives, OutSystems delivers software up to 10x faster than traditional development. Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to tackle their impossible projects and turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward.

Founded in 2001, the company’s network spans more than 800,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 75+ countries across 21 industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

