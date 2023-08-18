OutSystems Deepens Commitment to Public Sector Through Investment in a FedRAMP Compliant High-Performance Low-Code Development Platform

The OutSystems high-performance low-code development platform is used by government agencies like the United States Air Force and Army for building strategic web and mobile applications

The OutSystems high-performance low-code platform enables global organizations to build mission-critical applications with power, security, agility, and scale. It combines the extreme productivity of low-code with the essential capabilities required to build strategic, mission-critical, cloud-native apps – such as web and mobile experiences – while automating critical development processes.

The newest deployment option of the OutSystems platform is built on a state-of-the-art container-based architecture that makes it faster and easier to deploy workloads, with auto scaling to rapidly adjust to fluctuations in demand, high availability to ensure continued uptime, and advanced security to protect sensitive data at every level. OutSystems customers are rapidly and securely building applications that scale to hundreds of millions of users.

Both the United States Air Force and Army are actively building essential applications using the OutSystems platform. The call for cloud-native applications that further accelerate collaboration, experimentation, execution and scale for these agencies has been overwhelming.

“Using OutSystems, BAM Technologies has been able to deliver products for the Soldiers and Airmen that protect our Nation at a much higher velocity than years’ past,” said George Barborak, Managing Partner, BAM Technologies. “BAM is proud to be a Certified OutSystems Sales and Delivery Partner, and we are truly excited about the OutSystems move toward FedRAMP certification. A FedRAMP certified solution will not only support the Department of Defense, but also all Federal agencies looking to advance their enterprise IT digital strategies while ensuring the security and privacy of sensitive data they require. This strategy shows OutSystems longstanding commitment to robust cybersecurity practices and compliance.”

OutSystems Investment in FedRAMP Authorization

OutSystems is partnering with a third party FedRAMP consultancy to rapidly assess Revision 5 controls against the platform’s architecture and supporting systems.

”Embracing FedRAMP elevates OutSystems’ cybersecurity standards and demonstrates our commitment to client trust. We’re reinforcing our dedication to protecting customers’ sensitive data, solidifying OutSystems as the preferred and trustworthy choice for application design, code, and deployment,” said Clayton C. Peddy, Chief Security Officer at OutSystems.

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems high-performance low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company’s network spans more than 600,000 community members, 400+ partners, and active customers in 87 countries across 22 industries. OutSystems is “The #1 Low-Code Platform®” and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

