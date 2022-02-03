Home Business Wire Outset Medical to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results...
Outset Medical to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 after the close of trading on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

On the same day, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) Leslie Trigg, Chief Executive Officer, and Nabeel Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Interested parties may access the live teleconference by dialing (833) 614-1409 for domestic callers or (914) 987-7130 for international callers, followed by conference ID: 6892802. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Contacts

Jim Mazzola

Vice President, Investor Relations

jmazzola@outsetmedical.com

Brian Johnston

Gilmartin Group

investors@outsetmedical.com

