Outset Medical to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that members of management will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:15am PT / 2:15pm ET.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Contacts

Jim Mazzola

Vice President, Investor Relations

jmazzola@outsetmedical.com

Brian Johnston

Gilmartin Group

(332) 895-3222

investors@outsetmedical.com

