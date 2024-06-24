Outcomes® Showcased at McKesson ideaShare 2024

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Outcomes, a leader in integrated pharmacy workflow and patient engagement solutions, announced that it will feature a new prescription counting solution, Pill Count, at McKesson ideaShare.





By leveraging AI and machine learning, Pill Count™ makes counting pills easier and more accurate. This is the latest solution for Outcomes, a company that offers a full suite of patient engagement, clinical and pharmacy workflow solutions across the nation’s largest community network of retail, chain and grocery pharmacies.

“Efficiency and error prevention are critical success factors in pharmacy management,” says Chief Commercial Officer Angela Host. “We have now made the concept of scan, count, capture and fill extremely easy. The pharmacy saves time, which enables more revenue generating activities, and by leveraging computer vision and machine learning, Pill Count reduces medication errors by more than 8% and provides real-time prescription count with 99.92% accuracy.”

In addition to Pill Count, Outcomes will highlight its full suite of offerings at booth #812, including:

Rx30® integration with Outcomes

This integration provides pharmacists with a bi-directional single sign on (SSO) that streamlines the login process and enables Rx30 dashboard features to be displayed directly within Outcomes. The ability to identify which patients have an open Outcomes clinical opportunity within Rx30 is a major step forward in providing pharmacists with a fully integrated platform.

OutcomesIndex

The company’s latest analytical offering brings together clinical activity and dispensing behavior to highlight the most successful pharmacy characteristics. OutcomesIndex provides timely access to a breadth of important trends in the United States pharmacy market.

Outcomes will also be demonstrating how their products can help pharmacies optimize revenue at an evening reception from 5-7 p.m. on June 24 at the New Orleans Convention Center, Room 236.

“This event comes on the heels of recently receiving the Drug Store News 2024 REX Technology and Automation Award,” states Host. “This is a huge step towards our vision of bringing these solutions together into one, and what better place to highlight this than where pharmacy started, New Orleans.”

About Outcomes

Outcomes, a HealthTech portfolio company of BlackRock® Long Term Private Capital and GTCR, has for more than 40 years been a leader in integrated and advanced pharmacy workflow and patient engagement solutions. By uniting technology and clinical relationships through a connected healthcare network of payers, pharmaceutical companies, providers, and 48,000 community, chain and grocery pharmacies, Outcomes delivers access and quality care to more than 70 million patients. As a leading patient-centric technology business, Outcomes is building tailored capabilities for the future of pharmacy and advanced workflow optimization.

