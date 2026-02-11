Outamation Becomes First U.S. Mortgage Technology Company to Achieve ISO/IEC 42001 Certification

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outamation, a pioneer in automation and digital transformation that reimagines workflows to deliver impactful business outcomes, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification. Outamation is the first mortgage technology company in the United States to meet the rigorous international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). Published in late 2023, ISO/IEC 42001 is the world’s first certifiable standard for governing the development and management of AI. The framework requires organizations to demonstrate high levels of accountability, transparency, and fairness which are critical in the highly regulated mortgage servicing industry.

Raising the Bar for Mortgage Technology

“As AI reshapes how mortgages are originated, serviced, and managed through default, every participant in the ecosystem – from lenders and servicers to default law firms and investors – needs confidence that the technology behind critical decisions meets the highest standards of governance,” said Sapan Bafna, CEO of Outamation. “Achieving ISO 42001 certification is our commitment made tangible. It tells our clients and their stakeholders that Outamation doesn't just deliver powerful AI-driven solutions – we deliver ones that are ethical, explainable, and continuously monitored for bias and risk. Solutions you can trust, audit, and defend under regulatory scrutiny.”

Comprehensive AI Governance Framework

Outamation's certification demonstrates that its AI Management System encompasses:

Comprehensive Risk Assessment and Mitigation: Systematic identification and management of AI-related risks, including bias detection, data quality assurance, and security vulnerabilities

Transparent AI Operations: Clear documentation of AI decision-making processes, enabling explainability and auditability for regulatory examinations

Ethical AI Development: Governance frameworks that prioritize fairness, accountability, and human oversight in AI system design and deployment

Data Governance Excellence: Robust protocols for data collection, quality validation, privacy protection, and retention in compliance with industry regulations

Continuous Monitoring and Improvement: Ongoing evaluation of AI system performance, effectiveness, and adherence to ethical standards

Alignment with Emerging Regulatory Landscape

The certification comes at a pivotal time as AI governance regulations continue to evolve globally. Microsoft's Supplier Security and Assurance (SSPA) program now requires providers to provide independent assurance for AI systems classified as "Sensitive Use" cases, with ISO 42001 serving as a recognized option, signaling a broader industry trend toward standardized AI governance expectations. By proactively achieving this certification, Outamation positions its clients ahead of emerging regulatory requirements while demonstrating leadership in responsible technology adoption.

Competitive Differentiation Through Certification

While several global technology companies across various industries have pursued ISO 42001 certification since its 2023 publication, Outamation stands alone as the first U.S. mortgage technology provider to achieve this distinction. This early-mover advantage provides significant benefits:

Enhanced Client Confidence: Verifiable proof of responsible AI management reduces risk for servicers undergoing regulatory examinations

Streamlined Vendor Due Diligence: Simplifies AI risk questionnaires and accelerates enterprise procurement processes

Regulatory Preparedness: Demonstrates proactive compliance with anticipated AI governance requirements

Marketplace Leadership: Differentiates Outamation in a crowded mortgage technology landscape increasingly focused on AI capabilities

About Outamation

Outamation is a pioneer in automation and digital transformation, specializing in workflow solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes. The company’s flagship product, OutamateMods™, is revolutionizing home retention processing through intelligent automation, comprehensive compliance management, and seamless integration capabilities. Outamation serves mortgage servicers, lenders, and financial institutions nationwide, helping them navigate complex regulatory environments while maximizing operational efficiency across all retention program types, including performing loan modifications for portfolio loans.

Recent industry recognition includes back-to-back HousingWire Tech100 Awards (2024, 2025), the MortgagePoint Tech Excellence Award, and selection for the MBA Tech Showcase. Outamation maintains security certifications including ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II, demonstrating comprehensive commitment to information security and operational excellence. Discover how Outamation is redefining possibilities at outamation.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Outamation undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Alyson Austin

Gaffney Austin, LLC

Phone: (949) 403-0484

Email: alyson@gaffneyaustin.com

Company Contact:

Outamation

Email: info@outamation.com

Website: www.outamation.com