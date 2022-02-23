Home Business Wire Ouster to Present at Upcoming March 2022 Investor Conferences
Ouster to Present at Upcoming March 2022 Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OUST–Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, announced today that its CEO, Angus Pacala, will be presenting virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Cowen 2nd Annual Mobility Disruption Conference

Date: March 2, 2022

Presentation – Time: 1:40 PM ET / 10:40 AM PT

Berenberg Industrial Technologies Conference 2022

Date: March 3, 2022

Lidar Panel – Time: 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT

Please contact your Cowen or Berenberg sales representative to request a one-on-one meeting with management at these events. To view the presentation webcasts, visit https://investors.ouster.com/events-and-presentations.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster’s sensors offer an attractive combination of price and performance with the flexibility to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contacts

For Investors
Sarah Ewing

investors@ouster.io

For Media
Heather Shapiro

press@ouster.io

