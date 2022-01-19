Ouster to Present at Baird 2022 Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OUST–Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, announced today that its CEO, Angus Pacala, will present virtually at the Baird Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference on January 25, 2022.

Date: January 25, 2022



Presentation Time: 2:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 p.m. ET

A live and archived audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on Ouster’s investor relations website at https://investors.ouster.com/events-and-presentations.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster’s sensors offer an excellent combination of price and performance with the potential to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

