Ouster Launches Digital Lidar Perception Platform Ouster Gemini

Cloud-backed perception platform for crowd analytics, security, and intelligent transportation systems delivers enhanced detection and classification performance while simplifying installation and monitoring operations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OUST–Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or “the Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced the launch of Ouster Gemini, its cloud-backed digital lidar perception platform for crowd analytics, security, and intelligent transportation systems.





Ouster Gemini offers the ability to detect, classify, and track moving objects in real-time using the 3D data from a single or multiple fused Ouster lidar sensors. Combined with a custom or third-party analytics solution, customers can gather key insights and act on alerts to improve safety and security, enhance the guest experience, boost revenue, and simplify operations.

Customer Benefits

More accurate and complete data w i th continuous situational awareness of pedestrian and vehicle traffic up to 90 meters away, in all weather and lighting conditions, on a single screen.

Key Features and Capabilities

Object detection and classification: Accurate detection, counting, and tracking of hundreds of objects such as pedestrians, cars, trucks, and bicycles

Ouster Gemini combines Ouster’s advanced digital lidar sensors with state-of-the-art machine learning and direct input from a select set of early users to bring the power of digital lidar to smart infrastructure applications and offer more feature-rich capabilities to Ouster’s hundreds of customers.

Initial Customers: Select customers were provided early access to Ouster Gemini to use the perception platform in live deployments across the U.S. and Europe to improve retail operations, security, and roadway safety. Within intelligent transportation systems, Cisco is using Ouster Gemini, together with the Cisco Edge Intelligence Software, as part of its connected roadway solutions to provide a state-of-the-art detection solution for all road users and provide real-time safety alerts. This combined solution is being deployed in two U.S. states. Within crowd analytics, Digital Mortar is using Ouster Gemini in a new convenience store model in New York and New England, analyzing the full customer journey from outside pump or park to inside store purchases. OpenSpace Group is also using Ouster Gemini for crowd analytics to understand passenger flow and boost customer experience at Euston train station in London. Cubic, another leader in intelligent transportation systems, is using Ouster Gemini in conjunction with its Gridsmart computer vision system to enhance pedestrian and vulnerable road user safety.

“Ouster Gemini is the start of a new stage for Ouster’s business. By shifting into software sales, we expect to transform the nature of our customer relationships, evolving from supplying cutting edge hardware to partnering with our customers to deliver compelling solutions,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. “Through a robust software offering, we aim to drive faster lidar adoption, build new revenue streams, and accelerate the growth of our business. Ouster Gemini is a powerful first step in what can be a major inflection point for our company.”

Ouster Gemini is compatible with Ouster OS hardware, including the all-new OSDome hemispheric sensor. The platform is available for a subscription fee starting today. For more information, visit www.ouster.com/software/gemini or reach out to the Ouster sales team at lidar@ouster.io.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster’s sensors offer an excellent combination of price and performance with the flexibility to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 700 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding customer adoption of Ouster Gemini, and it’s ability to drive faster lidar adoption, build new revenue streams, and accelerate the growth of our business in different verticals, transforming the nature of our customer relationships, evolving from supplying cutting edge hardware to partnering with our customers to deliver compelling solutions, and setting a new stage for Ouster’s business, and a powerful first step in what will be a major inflection point for our company. Forward-looking statements give Ouster’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, competitive position, financial position, future results of operations, plans, objectives, future orders whether binding or non-binding, and business. You may identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “forecast,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “guidance,” “continue,” “could,” “would,” “potentially,” “preliminary” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including but not limited to Ouster’s limited operating history and history of losses; the negotiating power and product standards of its customers; fluctuations in its operating results; supply chain constraints and challenges; cancellation or postponement of contracts or unsuccessful implementations; the adoption of its products and the growth of the lidar market generally; its ability to grow its sales and marketing organization; substantial research and development costs needed to develop and commercialize new products; the competitive environment in which it operates; selection of its products for inclusion in target markets; its future capital needs and ability to secure additional capital on favorable terms or at all; its ability to use tax attributes; its dependence on key third party suppliers, in particular Benchmark Electronics, Inc., and manufacturers; its ability to maintain inventory and the risk of inventory write-downs; inaccurate forecasts of market growth; its ability to manage growth; the creditworthiness of its customers; risks related to acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks of product delivery problems or defects; costs associated with product warranties; its ability to maintain competitive average selling prices or high sales volumes or reduce product costs; conditions in its customers’ industries; risks related to legal proceedings; its ability to recruit and retain key personnel; its use of professional employer organizations; its ability to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; its ability to effectively respond to evolving regulations and standards; risks related to operating as a public company; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to certain of its warrants being accounted for as liabilities; and other important factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and as any such factors may be further updated from time to time in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in other reports the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s reasonable estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as required by law, rule or regulation, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

