Ouster Gemini Launches Genetec Security Center Integration

Genetec now offers Ouster’s digital lidar perception platform with video surveillance for seamless security operations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OUST—Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced today the integration of Ouster Gemini, its digital lidar perception platform, with Genetec™ Security Center, enabling customers to fuse lidar and video surveillance into a single interface for seamless security operations.









Genetec is a global security management provider with over 42,500 customers and leading video surveillance software. Security Center unifies customer data from multiple sources, including lidar, cameras, radar, so that users can manage security policies, monitor events, and run investigations all in one place. With this integration, Genetec customers are able to effortlessly harness the power of digital lidar with Ouster Gemini.

“Digital lidar sensing leverages 3D data for more accurate intrusion detection to strengthen physical security, which is why we are thrilled to announce the integration of Ouster Gemini into our Security Center,” said David Lenot, Director of the Critical Infrastructure Practice at Genetec Inc. “Customers can now add Ouster Gemini to their Security Center dashboard to better classify, detect, and track intrusions for a more layered approach to security.”

Ouster Gemini’s AI-enabled perception software provides security customers with advanced physical intrusion detection in real-time. Ouster Gemini uses 3D data to power automated detection, classification, tracking, and monitoring across wide areas indoors and outdoors, and in adverse weather and lighting conditions. Ouster Gemini can simultaneously measure the distance, trajectory or speed of over 1,000 people or vehicles, and detect the entry and exit of people from specific zones, such as intrusions over a fence, tailgating, or entry into restricted zones. This can enable security personnel to quickly identify and then respond to real threats with confidence.

Ouster Gemini can be accessed in the Genetec Security Center through a Restricted Security Area (RSA) plug-in. Once Ouster Gemini reliably detects an intrusion, it can trigger an alert to cue PTZ cameras to track an intruder or vehicle, initiate an alarm, and record an event, all within the Security Center dashboard.

“We’re excited to offer the security-enhancing capabilities of Ouster Gemini to Genetec’s global customer base,” said Itai Dadon, VP for Smart Infrastructure at Ouster. “3D lidar detection provides precise coverage over wider areas and reduces false alarms to deliver meaningful savings in security costs over time. The integration of Ouster Gemini with Genetec’s world-leading video management system makes it easy for customers to implement best-in-class physical security.”

Learn more about the Ouster Gemini integration with Genetec Security Center on the Ouster blog.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading global provider of lidar sensors and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.ouster.com or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

