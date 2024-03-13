Home Business Wire ŌURA Files ITC Action Against Ultrahuman, RingConn, and Circular for Patent Infringement
ŌURA Files ITC Action Against Ultrahuman, RingConn, and Circular for Patent Infringement

Filing addresses infringement of several hardware and software technology patents

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ŌURA, best known as the maker of Oura Ring, announced its recent filing with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) against Ultrahuman, RingConn, and Circular for infringement on several patents related to the Oura Ring form factor and both internal and external components, including sensor functionality and data processing.


ŌURA pioneered the smart ring and has spent over a decade and hundreds of millions of dollars developing the most accurate and trusted smart ring on the market,” said Tom Hale, chief executive officer at ŌURA. “We’ve invested countless hours of design, scientific research, and engineering into our hardware, software, and algorithms to deliver a best-in-class experience for Oura Members, and we have protected that innovation with a robust intellectual property portfolio.”

This ITC filing represents an important milestone in our commitment to protecting our innovation,” continued Hale. “Our message is clear: we support innovation and embrace competition, but we will take action to defend our intellectual property.”

ŌURA is asking the ITC to investigate and exclude the importation of the infringing products from all three named companies into the United States.

About ŌURA:

ŌURA is the company behind Oura Ring—the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. With sleep as its foundation, Oura Membership fosters healthy habits to make wellness and recovery a mindful, daily practice. Validated against medical gold standards and driven by continuous monitoring of individual biometrics, the lightweight and comfortable Oura Ring is one of the most accurate wearables available. For organizations, Oura For Business connects individual well-being with collective outcomes by making performance measurable, actionable, and attainable. Founded in Finland with offices in Oulu, Helsinki, San Francisco, and San Diego, ŌURA has raised more than $350 million and is valued at $2.55 billion. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/.

Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.

Ali Deasy, ŌURA

alison.deasy@ouraring.com
press@ouraring.com

