OttoPilot Now Delivers AI-Powered Business Insights and Recommendations for Veterinary Clinics

New AI functionality gives clinics clarity around performance and helps them take faster action.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Otto, the veterinary workflow platform trusted by over 5,000 clinics, today launched AI business insights and recommendations as part of its OttoPilot AI functionality. This AI assistant helps practices navigate with confidence pinpointing operational trends, highlighting care opportunities, and suggesting data-backed actions.

OttoPilot gives clinics a clear, real-time view into practice performance. It surfaces clinic and industry trends, flags performance gaps, and recommends what to do next using clinic’s PIMS data. Practice leaders can stay ahead of issues, act early, and make smarter decisions faster without complex data analysis or confusing dashboards.

Teams can ask everyday business questions, like “How’s appointment volume trending?” or “Which services are driving revenue?”, and get clear, plain-language answers. OttoPilot also suggests targeted actions such as lapsed client campaigns, client education opportunities, or steps to close care gaps.

OttoPilot adds to Otto’s existing AI capabilities, including AI Scribe and Agentic Confirmations. It is currently in early release with select clients and will be widely available to all Otto Flow customers in Q2.

“It’s like having a business-savvy advisor who is available anytime and always ready to help,” said Dr. Jeremy Wentz, Practice Owner at White Haven Veterinary Hospital. “We’ve already used it to uncover opportunities around lapsed patients. It recommended improvements, and we were able to implement its plan quickly. It’s fast, easy, and understands both the veterinary industry and our specific business.”

While today’s release focuses on delivering insight and recommendations, OttoPilot’s capabilities are expanding. Soon, it will be able to take action when clinics choose, launching campaigns, flagging cases, or initiating follow-up if asked, moving from “Here’s what’s happening” to “Let me take care of that.”

“We’re not just surfacing data. We’re turning it into motion,” said Steven Carter, Otto Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. “The insights and recommendations from OttoPilot is the first step toward fully intelligent clinic support. It helps teams navigate their business day to day, and see what’s happening before they feel it.”

To learn more or request early access, visit otto.vet/OttoPilot

About Otto

Otto is a veterinary technology company focused on helping over 5,000 clinics grow and thrive while protecting team balance. Designed by people who know the realities of veterinary practice, Otto delivers automated client communications, digital forms, direct booking, payment tools, AI scribe and workflow solutions that integrate seamlessly with leading PIMS. Unlike many platforms, Otto is 100% veterinary-focused, comes with all capabilities available out-of-the-box, and supported by a team of vet professionals who have lived the day-to-day realities of the industry. From small animal clinics to specialty and ER hospitals, Otto helps veterinary teams fill their schedule, streamline operations, reduce burnout, and focus on high-quality care. Learn more at www.otto.vet.

