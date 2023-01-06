Oticon Own™, World’s Smallest Hearing Aid with BrainHearing™ Technology, Named CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Awards—Oticon, Inc. has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in recognition of its life-changing hearing technologies that optimize the quality of sound and the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Oticon Own, a fully customized in-the-ear hearing solution, received the honor in the Wearable Technologies category, making this the seventh consecutive year Oticon has been recognized. With a record high 2,100+ submissions to this year’s CES Innovation Awards program, Oticon solidifies its place amongst the industry’s best in consumer electronics.

Designed to blend in and provide a tailor-made experience to fit users’ ear shapes and lifestyles, Oticon Own is invisible in 9 out of 10 ears*. Though small and discrete, Oticon Own delivers Oticon’s most advanced performance with the superior power, speed, and features of the groundbreaking Polaris™ platform.

Oticon Own is the world’s first custom hearing aid with an on-board Deep Neural Network**. It supports the brain’s natural way of processing speech because it learned through experience. This improves wearers’ access to speech and reduces listening effort.***

“Each year, the CES Innovation Awards draws nominations from some of the most cutting-edge technology companies in the world. We are extremely proud to be recognized once again among such an elite group,” said Oticon President Gary Rosenblum. “Oticon Own delivers our most advanced hearing aid technology in a discreet design. With our most innovative features yet, Oticon Own showcases our continued commitment to delivering life-changing solutions to people with hearing loss.”

Oticon Own is the latest addition to Oticon’s innovative and award-winning product lineup. Last year, Oticon MyMusic, a dedicated music program made to help people with hearing loss rediscover their love of music, was named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Software and Mobile Apps category.

For more information about the award-winning Oticon Own and Oticon’s full product portfolio, visit www.oticon.com.

* Rumley et al. (2022). Oticon Own evidence. Oticon Whitepaper.



** DNN is only available in Oticon Own 1, Own 2, and Own 3.



*** Reduction in listening effort is measured with peak pupil dilation. Rumley et al. (2022). Oticon Own evidence. Oticon whitepaper

Oticon, Inc. – Life-Changing Technology

Oticon is one of the world’s most innovative hearing device manufacturers, with more than 115 years’ experience in the design and development of hearing aids for adults and children. Our comprehensive portfolio of life-changing technology improves not only the quality of hearing but the overall quality of life for people with hearing loss. Oticon challenges conventions and pushes the limits of technology to bring to market hearing solutions that exceed the needs and expectations of people with hearing loss, so that they can live their lives without limit. Our groundbreaking BrainHearing™ technology is helping to provide better hearing with less effort by giving the brain the clearest, purest sound signals to decode. For more information visit oticon.com.

