     Oticon MyMusic, New Program for Music Lovers with Hearing Loss, Receives CES 2022 Innovation Award Honors

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Awards–For the sixth consecutive year, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has recognized Oticon, Inc. for their work in developing life-changing hearing aid technology. Oticon MyMusic, a dedicated music program made to help people with hearing loss rediscover their love of music, has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Software and Mobile Apps category.

A new feature of Oticon More™ hearing aids, Oticon MyMusic delivers crystal clear sound quality for live and streamed music. Using specially designed music-orientated signal processing strategies, Oticon MyMusic captures the complex dynamics of music. As a result, individuals with hearing loss can once again enjoy their favorite music in all its nuances.

“I have been a professional musician for my entire adult life, so I know excellent sound quality when I hear it,” said Bryan Hitt, drummer for REO Speedwagon and user of Oticon More’s MyMusic program. “Oticon MyMusic delivers an entirely new music listening experience. Because the program is designed and equalized especially for music, it brings out the best in music. With it, I have confidence that my hearing aids will pick up every note whether I’m at a live concert or streaming music.”

Music has a larger dynamic and frequency range than speech. Music also differs widely across instrument types, ensemble and compositional styles. Historically, hearing aids have used the same sound processing for speech as for music, causing some of the musical nuance to be lost.

Oticon MyMusic introduces an innovative tailor-made music-oriented signal processing program to capture and preserve music’s natural dynamics.

“Oticon MyMusic is bringing music to our user’s ears,” said Oticon President, Gary Rosenblum. “This new music program delivers outstanding music sound quality and improves listening experiences for individuals living with hearing loss.”

Oticon MyMusic builds on Oticon’s legacy of award-winning product innovation. Just last year, Oticon More, the world’s first hearing aid with an on-board Deep Neural Network (DNN), was named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Health & Wellness and Wearable Technologies categories. Trained on 12 million real-life sounds, Oticon More processes sound more like the human brain because it learned through experience. This gives people with mild-to-severe hearing loss a more natural representation of sounds that improves speech understanding, reduces listening effort and enables them to remember more of what is being said, even in noisy environments.

Oticon MyMusic is available now. Existing Oticon More wearers can have the Oticon MyMusic program added by visiting their hearing care professional.

For more information about Oticon MyMusic and the entire Oticon More family, visit oticon.com.

Oticon, Inc. – Life-Changing Technology

Oticon is one of the world’s most innovative hearing device manufacturers, with more than 110 years’ experience in the design and development of hearing aids for adults and children. Our comprehensive portfolio of life-changing technology improves not only the quality of hearing but the overall quality of life for people with hearing loss. Oticon challenges conventions and pushes the limits of technology to bring to market hearing solutions that exceed the needs and expectations of people with hearing loss, so that they can live their lives without limit. Our groundbreaking BrainHearing™ technology is helping to provide better hearing with less effort by giving the brain the clearest, purest sound signals to decode. For more information visit www.oticon.com.

