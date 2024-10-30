Other World Computing (OWC) Announces Full Compatibility of Thunderbolt and USB-C Solutions with Apple’s Latest iMac with M4

OWC Plug-and-Play Integration Extends Across All Macbook Pro, Macbook Air, iMac, Mac Mini, and Mac Pro Models Introduced Since 2016

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in delivering high-performance, secure, and sustainable technology solutions that enhance and extend the life of Macs and PCs, today announced that 100% of its OWC Thunderbolt docks and hubs, USB-C docks, storage, and Thunderbolt (USB-C) cables are fully compatible with Apple’s latest iMac with M4 release.





These OWC solutions are also plug-and-play across all MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models introduced since 2016, ensuring effortless integration across devices. The seamless compatibility enables everyone — from professionals to gamers to everyday users — to expand capacity, extend connectivity, increase scalability and performance, and unlock new capabilities – whether upgrading to the newest Mac, or enhancing legacy systems.

– OWC Thunderbolt Docks & Hubs – include products like the 11-Port Thunderbolt Dock, 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock, Thunderbolt Go Dock, Thunderbolt Hub, and Thunderbolt Pro Dock. These solutions deliver extensive port options, including additional Thunderbolt (USB-C), USB, Ethernet, audio, and display connections, supporting advanced workflows for creative professionals and power users.

– OWC’s USB-C Docks – include products designed to enhance connectivity on the go, such as travel docks for portable setups, hubs with multiple USB ports, HDMI connections, and Ethernet support, as well as dual-bay drive docks for quick access to multiple storage devices.

– OWC Storage – includes products like the ThunderBay Series for speed, capacity, and configuration flexibility in a compact desktop footprint, built for RAID; Envoy line of SSDs for fast, reliable, on-the-go storage; and Jellyfish NAS high-performance, secure, and easy-to-use network-attached storage for post-production professionals who believe you shouldn’t need to be an IT expert to use shared storage for your video projects.

– OWC Thunderbolt (USB-C) Cables – OWC Thunderbolt (USB-C) Cables are pro-quality cables built to meet the reliability demands of production workflows and data needs today and beyond. Connect drives, docks, displays, and devices to any USB-C or Thunderbolt-equipped computer.

“At OWC, we are committed to engineering solutions that empower professionals, prosumers, and consumers to maximize the potential of their technology investments,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of Other World Computing (OWC). “Our Thunderbolt, storage, and USB products not only enhance the performance of current devices but also protect their value, ensuring users can continue utilizing them until they have both the need and budget to upgrade.”

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in delivering high-performance, secure, and sustainable technology solutions that enhance and extend the life of Macs and PCs. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use it – creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2024 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Nicole Gorman



Gorman Communications, for Other World Computing (OWC)



M: 508-397-0131



nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com