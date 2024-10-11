OT Cybersecurity Industry Veteran and Armexa Vice President John Cusimano to Present at SecurityWeek’s ICS Cybersecurity Conference

OT Industry’s Top Expert to Address the Impact of Bowtie Analysis on Cybersecurity Risk Assessment

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CriticalInfrastructure—Armexa, a cybersecurity company that specializes in helping industrial companies achieve secure, safe, reliable, and compliant operations, today announced that John Cusimano, Vice President of Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity, will be presenting at the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Cybersecurity Conference taking place in Atlanta, Georgia on October 21 – 24, 2024.





The presentation, titled, Applying Bowtie Analysis to OT Cybersecurity Risk Modeling, will discuss and demonstrate, through oil and gas industry examples, how Bowtie Analysis has been applied to study OT cybersecurity risk and how the output of such as study can serve as the basis for the development of a site-specific cyber risk model that can be integrated with real-time data to provide a dynamic cyber risk dashboard for an industrial facility. The session will take place on Tuesday, October 22 from 3:55 p.m. to 4:25 p.m

John Cusimano, CFSE, CISSP, GICSP, is the industry’s leading Industrial Control Systems/Operational Technology cybersecurity (ICS/OT) expert with an extensive background in process control and functional safety engineering. Since 2009, Cusimano has started up and successfully led two ICS/OT cybersecurity consulting practices at boutique consulting/engineering firms (exida and aeSolutions).

Additionally, Cusimano has personally performed countless ICS cybersecurity vulnerability and risk assessments in a wide range of industries per National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), International Society of Automation (ISA)/International Electrotechnical Organization (IEC) 62443 and North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP) standards. He developed the CyberPHA methodology through a combination of his work on standards committees and by working with key clients with a shared interest in applying process safety engineering discipline to ICS cybersecurity. The CyberPHA methodology has become a globally recognized method of performing risk assessments of ICS and safety systems.

SecurityWeek’s ICS Cybersecurity Conference is the leading global conference for operations, control systems and information technology (IT)/OT security professionals to connect on Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) and field controller cybersecurity. Since 2002, the conference has gathered ICS cyber security stakeholders across various industries and attracts operations and control engineers, IT, government, vendors and academics.

WHAT: Speaker session, Applying Bowtie Analysis to OT Cybersecurity Risk Modeling WHO: John Cusimano, Vice President of OT Cybersecurity, Armexa WHERE: InterContinental Buckhead 3315 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta WHEN: October 22, 2024; 3:55 PM ET REGISTRATION: https://www.icscybersecurityconference.com/register/

About Armexa

Armexa, an industrial cybersecurity company, is a team of dedicated operational technology (OT) cybersecurity experts with decades of hands-on experience working in gas plants, refineries, pipelines, manufacturing facilities and offshore facilities to help those operations run safely, reliably and securely. Armexa helps organizations build and commission OT cybersecurity programs that align with industry regulations, standards, and companies’ existing IT security policies and standards. Visit Armexa.com to learn more.

Contacts

RedIron Public Relations for Armexa



kari@redironpr.com