Osprey Funds Introduces Institutional Crypto Research

FAIRFIELD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Premier digital asset investment firm, Osprey Funds, LLC, announces the launch of its institutional research capabilities, dedicated to releasing comprehensive crypto analysis to drive better investment decisions.

Created especially for institutional and portfolio-oriented investors, Osprey’s research will initially focus on Layer 1 tokens, the primary backbone for the creation of the new internet. Research will release extensive, data-driven reports outlining investment cases for specific coins and will review competitive advantages as well as base case valuations and price targets for bull and bear market conditions. The reports will also include portfolio manager summaries and protocol primers.

In line with the launch, Osprey is releasing its first collection of reports on what the research team considers base-layer, core crypto tokens: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cardano, Solana and Avalanche.

“ Our goal is to provide institutional investors with data-driven analysis outlining the investment case for crypto,” said Greg King, CEO of Osprey Funds. “ We’re committed to providing independent and comprehensive reports with valuations based on a fundamental approach and consistent methodology to cut through noise in the market.”

“ Osprey’s research provides actionable and unique insights, helping clients make smarter decisions when allocating capital to this emerging asset class,” said Bill Birmingham, Chief Investment Officer of Osprey Funds. “ Our research dives deeply into key crypto protocols, isolating growth drivers and highlighting risks. We give managers useful frameworks to make buy and sell decisions in the crypto space.”

The six reports are now available to investors on the Osprey Funds website. Additional reports will be released regularly.

