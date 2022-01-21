Osmind Announces Appointment of Brent Saunders, Pharma Veteran and Former CEO of Allergan, to Board of Directors

Mr. Saunders will serve on Osmind’s Board of Directors and brings decades of leadership in healthcare and life sciences, including Chief Executive Officer and executive leadership roles at several prominent global pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ehr—Osmind, the healthcare technology company and Public Benefit Corporation that is building the first digital infrastructure for neuropsychiatry and provides the #1 Electronic Health Record (EHR) software for innovative mental health practices, announced the appointment of Brent Saunders to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. The news comes on the heels of Osmind’s recent addition of new members to its senior leadership team and Scientific Advisory Board.

Mr. Saunders brings to Osmind over 25 years of expertise in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Most recently, Mr. Saunders served as Chairman, President, and CEO at Allergan, until it was acquired by AbbVie in a transaction valued at approximately $63 billion. Earlier in his career, Mr. Saunders was President of Schering-Plough Corporation’s Global Consumer Health care division, where he facilitated the company’s acquisition of Organon Biosciences and the merger between Schering-Plough and Merck. Mr. Saunders then served as Chief Executive Officer of Bausch + Lomb Incorporated until its acquisition by Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Next, he became CEO and President of Forest Laboratories, and following its merger with Actavis, became CEO of the combined business as well. As CEO, he led Actavis’ acquisition of Allergan and became CEO of the combined entity, which was renamed Allergan Plc. He currently serves as CEO of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

In addition to facilitating over $300 billion in deals across healthcare and life sciences, Mr. Saunders is a prominent fixture on numerous Boards of Directors in technology and healthcare, including Cisco Systems, one of the world’s most iconic and valuable companies with a market cap over $248 billion. He also sits on the Board of Directors for BridgeBio and Cambrian Bio, two cutting-edge biotechnology companies taking an innovative platform approach to new drug development. Additionally, Mr. Saunders is a member of the Business Council, the Business Roundtable, and PhRMA.

Mr. Saunders has extensive experience leading business transformation and integrations, as well as bridging technology with novel life sciences approaches and expanding access to healthcare through innovation. At Allergan, he developed the “Social Contract with Patients,” which aims to prohibit price gouging and work with policy makers and payers to facilitate better patient access to the company’s medicines. He also spearheaded efforts in the pharmaceutical industry in the development of treatments for diseases with unmet need, including central nervous system disorders like Alzheimer’s Disease and autism.

“Mental health is an area I have been most passionate about in my professional and personal life,” said Mr. Saunders. “Osmind’s approach to unlocking next-generation treatments by leveraging real-world evidence and their digital infrastructure has the potential to meaningfully impact our ability to bring new treatments to patients in dire need. They’ve made incredible progress already, and I’m excited to leverage my experience advancing novel treatments for neuropsychiatry and beyond to accelerate that.”

“For decades, Brent has been one of the most respected visionaries and international leaders in bringing innovative treatments to patients. Brent’s deep understanding of technology, drug development, and neuropsychiatry will support our vision at Osmind to empower clinicians and researchers everywhere. His track record and passion for innovating in life sciences and expanding accessibility in mental healthcare makes him a natural fit and wonderful addition to Osmind’s team,” said Lucia Huang, co-founder and CEO of Osmind.

About Osmind

Osmind is a healthcare technology company and Public Benefit Corporation that is building the operating system for neuropsychiatry. Our mission is to empower clinicians and researchers to bring innovative mental health treatments to patients who need it most. Osmind EHR is the #1 software for innovative mental health practices and, since June 2020, is utilized in hundreds of practices across 40 states. Osmind works with scientists to analyze anonymized, aggregated real-world information to improve clinical care and enable the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation therapeutics, diagnostics, and precision treatment approaches. For more information, visit osmind.org and join the conversation on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

