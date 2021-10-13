Home Business Wire OSM Worldwide Is a ‘Great Place to Work’ in 2021 
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OSM Worldwide is proud to receive the 2021 Great Place to Work certification for the third year in a row.

The annual ranking conducted by Great Place to Work® recognizes organizations that stand apart from their peers in creating a workplace that goes above and beyond for their employees.

Recipients of the Great Place to Work certification take an all-encompassing approach at satisfying their employees, including work-life balance, compensation and benefits, communications, collaboration, empowerment, and learning and growth.

This national designation is awarded to organizations that have the highest employee engagement scores, based on an extensive survey about the workplace culture and experience.

“Having won this certification for three consecutive years, we understand the value this great certification designation brings,” said Gaston Curk, CEO of OSM Worldwide.

“At our organization’s core, we value our people over our business results. We take tremendous pride in creating a work environment that attracts and retains great people to our organization, and this prestigious award is an excellent reflection of our collective efforts.”

About OSM

OSM Worldwide provides reliable, data-driven shipping solutions that help businesses deliver packages faster and more cost-effectively. Its award-winning OSM Premium Network and partnership with the U.S. Postal Service allow it to ship packages anywhere in the nation in as few as 1–5 business days. OSM’s commitment to customer service means that clients can expect individualized delivery options, simple invoicing and personal assistance to help their businesses succeed.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.

