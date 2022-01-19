Home Business Wire OSI Systems Announces Second Quarter Conference Call
Business Wire

OSI Systems Announces Second Quarter Conference Call

di Business Wire

HAWTHORNE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OSI Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSIS) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00am PT to discuss its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

This call is being webcast through the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00pm PT on January 27, 2022 until February 10, 2022. The replay may be accessed by visiting the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. We combine more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems, Inc. or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Contacts

OSI Systems, Inc.
Ajay Vashishat

Vice President, Business Development

310-349-2237

avashishat@osi-systems.com

Articoli correlati

Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”), today announced that it will release financial results for...
Continua a leggere

Snap Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full...
Continua a leggere

ITT to Release 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and 2022 Outlook Wednesday, February 9; Hold Conference Call Thursday, February 10

Business Wire Business Wire -
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 19, 2022-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire