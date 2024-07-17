Home Business Wire Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on July 31, 2024
Business Wire

Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on July 31, 2024

di Business Wire

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OSK #oshkoshcorporation–Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, will issue its second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The results will be discussed during a live webcast that day beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT. To access the webcast, investors should go to investors.oshkoshcorp.com approximately 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website the morning of July 31.


About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs nearly 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Pierce®, Power Towers, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh® AeroTech and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Contacts

Financial:

Patrick Davidson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

920.502.3266

Media:

Tim Gilman

Senior Manager, Communications and Branding

920.509.0617

