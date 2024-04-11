Oshkosh Corporation to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 25, 2024

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OSK #oshkoshcorporation–Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, will issue its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, April 25, 2024. The results will be discussed during a live webcast that day beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT. To access the webcast, investors should go to investors.oshkoshcorp.com approximately 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website the morning of April 25.





