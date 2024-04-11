Home Business Wire Oshkosh Corporation to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 25, 2024
Business Wire

Oshkosh Corporation to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 25, 2024

di Business Wire

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OSK #oshkoshcorporation–Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, will issue its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, April 25, 2024. The results will be discussed during a live webcast that day beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT. To access the webcast, investors should go to investors.oshkoshcorp.com approximately 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website the morning of April 25.


About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs nearly 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Pierce®, Power Towers, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh® AeroTech and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Contacts

Financial:

Patrick Davidson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

920.502.3266

Media:

Tim Gilman

Senior Manager, Communications and Branding

920-509-0617

Articoli correlati

Vice Admiral David Dunaway Joins Vision Products’ Advisory Board

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vision Products (www.visionproducts.llc) is pleased to announce the addition of Vice Admiral David Dunaway to its Advisory...
Continua a leggere

NTT Research Funds New Program with Harvard Center for Brain Science

Business Wire Business Wire -
CBS-NTT Fellowship Program Supports Research in Emerging Field of Physics of Intelligence News Highlights: NTT Research Foundation funds Fellowship Program in...
Continua a leggere

G2 Names Sectigo the Undisputed Leader in Certificate Lifecycle Management for the Fourth Consecutive Quarter

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company also earns top spot for SSL/TLS certificates and recognition across five additional categories including best support, usability, and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php