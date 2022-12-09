<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Oshkosh Corporation Named One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” for Fourth Consecutive Year

di Business Wire

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OSK #OshkoshCorporation–Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that it has been recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has been recognized.

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from Corporate Social Responsibility, Sustainability and other reports, plus an independent, qualitative survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

“This recognition reflects our collective commitment to the Oshkosh core values of doing the right thing, persevering, putting people first and being better together, which help us fulfill our purpose of ‘Making a difference in people’s lives’,” said John Pfeifer, president and chief executive officer, Oshkosh Corporation. “We remain focused on being an excellent corporate citizen with strong governance.”

In addition to being named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies of 2023, Oshkosh Corporation has also been named one of Fortune’s 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies, a Leading Disability Employer 2022 by the National Organization on Disability and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere™ for seven consecutive years.

The Newsweek list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S., spanning 14 industries. The awards list can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

To learn more about Oshkosh Corporation and its commitment to environmental, social and corporate governance please visit oshkoshcorp.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Contacts

Financial:

Patrick Davidson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

920.502.3266

Media:

Jennifer Stiansen

Vice President, Global Branding and Communications

240.500.6485

