Oshkosh Corporation Named Among Computerworld’s 2023 Best Places to Work in IT

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OSK #OshkoshCorporation–Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that it has been named among the Best Places to Work in IT by Foundry’s Computerworld, marking the second year of recognition for the organization.

Computerworld compiles an annual ranking of top work environments for technology professionals, focusing on benefits, career development, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), future of work, training and retention.

“This recognition is a testament to the power of our People First culture and our talented Digital Technology team, who support progressive business strategies that drive innovation and provide opportunities for professional growth,” said Anupam Khare, Oshkosh Corporation’s senior vice president and chief information officer. “We’re proud to continue to foster a culture that empowers team members and inspires collaboration.”

In addition to being named among Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT, Oshkosh recently received the inaugural Forrester’s Technology Strategy Impact Award and was recognized as an IDG CIO 100 Award winner. Oshkosh has also been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

To learn more about Oshkosh Corporation and how our team members are fulfilling our purpose of ‘making a difference in people’s lives’, visit oshkoshcorp.com. A complete list of award recipients can be viewed on Computerworld’s website.

