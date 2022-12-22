<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Oscar Health, Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced that Co-Founder & CEO, Mario Schlosser, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM PT (8:15 PM ET) in San Francisco, CA.

All interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting www.ir.hioscar.com and selecting the “Events & Presentations” link. Following the presentation, a webcast replay will be available on Oscar’s investor relations website.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system’s status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of September 30, 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform, to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

Source: Oscar Health, Inc.

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Cornelia Miller

917.397.0251

ir@hioscar.com

MEDIA:
Jackie Kahn, Oscar

202.538.0128

JKahn@hioscar.com

