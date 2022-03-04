Home Business Wire Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Presence at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care...
Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Presence at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced Co-Founder & CEO, Mario Schlosser, will present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Oscar is expected to present at approximately 9:50 AM ET through a virtual webcast. The webcast link is as follows:

The call will be archived and available on Oscar’s investor relations website (ir.hioscar.com) following March 9, 2022.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the healthcare system’s status quo since our founding in 2012. The Company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of January 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor healthcare to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

For more information, please visit www.hioscar.com.

Contacts

IR:
Cornelia Miller, Oscar

917-397-0251

cornelia@hioscar.com

MEDIA:
Jackie Kahn, Oscar

202-538-0128

jkahn@hioscar.com

