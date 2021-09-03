Home Business Wire Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Participation in 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Participation in 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced Co-Founder & CEO, Mario Schlosser, will present at the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Oscar is expected to present at approximately 12:40 PM ET through a virtual webcast. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Oscar’s investor relations site (ir.hioscar.com) under the events tab.

About Oscar Health, Inc.

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system’s status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 560,000 members as of June 30, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

