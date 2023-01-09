<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Oscar Health, Inc. 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, will release its fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM (ET). The call-in number and webcast link are as follows:

  • Live Call: (877) 400-4403
  • Conference ID: 6577079
  • Webcast Link

The call will be archived and available on Oscar’s investor relations website (www.ir.hioscar.com) following February 9, 2023.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system’s status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of September 30, 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform, to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

For more information, please visit www.hioscar.com.

Contacts

IR:
Cornelia Miller, Oscar

917-397-0251

cornelia@hioscar.com

MEDIA:
Jackie Kahn, Oscar

202-538-0128

jkahn@hioscar.com

