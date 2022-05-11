Oscar Health Announces Results for First Quarter 2022

Membership as of March 31, 2022 of 1,073,595, a 98% increase YoY

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022: Direct and assumed policy premiums of $1.7 billion, a 104% increase YoY Premiums earned of $955 million, a 159% increase YoY Medical Loss Ratio of 77.4%, increased 300 bps YoY InsuranceCo Administrative Expense Ratio of 19.8%, was flat YoY InsuranceCo Combined Ratio of 97.2%, increased 300 bps YoY Adjusted Administrative Expense Ratio of 23.8%, improved 220 bps YoY Net loss of $77 million, a decrease of $12 million YoY; Adjusted EBITDA loss of $37 million, an increase of $9 million YoY



NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Health insurtech company Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Oscar maintained strong momentum through the first quarter, reflecting our ongoing ability to leverage our technology to drive top line growth for the business and improve efficiencies as we scale,” said Mario Schlosser, CEO and Co-Founder of Oscar. “As we continue to execute against our three strategic priorities for the year – position the company for near-term profitability, continue to grow in the U.S. insurance market and accelerate our +Oscar product offering – we are well-positioned to meet the needs of our members, clients and provider partners.”

Total Direct and Assumed Policy Premiums were $1.7 billion in the quarter, up 104% year-over-year (“YoY”), driven primarily by higher membership and mix shift to higher premium Silver plans. Premiums earned in the quarter were up 159% YoY, driven by the same factors as well as lower ceded reinsurance premiums YoY due to new reinsurance contracts accounted for under deposit accounting.

Oscar’s InsuranceCo Combined Ratio, which is the sum of its Medical Loss Ratio (“MLR”) and the InsuranceCo Administrative Expense Ratio, increased 300 bps YoY to 97.2%, primarily driven by a YoY increase in the MLR. The mix shift towards Silver plans and change in prior period development, which was partially offset by favorable net impact of COVID, drove the 300bps increase in the MLR to 77.4% this quarter. The InsuranceCo Administrative Expense Ratio was flat YoY as higher distribution expenses were offset by operating leverage and variable cost efficiencies.

The Adjusted Administrative Expense Ratio improved by 220bps YoY primarily due to operating leverage and scale efficiencies from Oscar’s full stack technology platform. Net loss of $77 million decreased by $12 million YoY and improved as a percentage of premiums before ceded reinsurance YoY. The Adjusted EBITDA loss of $37 million was modestly higher YoY, but improved as a percentage of premiums before ceded reinsurance YoY.

Oscar is reaffirming its 2022 outlook across all metrics.

Financial Results Summary Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Premiums before ceded reinsurance $ 1,315,064 $ 610,099 Reinsurance premiums ceded (359,663 ) (241,562 ) Premiums earned $ 955,401 $ 368,537 Total revenue $ 972,765 $ 369,388 Total operating expenses $ 1,041,294 $ 433,429 Net loss $ (77,320 ) $ (88,881 )

Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Direct and Assumed Policy Premiums (in thousands) $ 1,681,211 $ 823,225 Medical Loss Ratio 77.4 % 74.4 % InsuranceCo Administrative Expense Ratio 19.8 % 19.8 % InsuranceCo Combined Ratio 97.2 % 94.2 % Adjusted Administrative Expense Ratio 23.8 % 26.0 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands) $ (37,040 ) $ (27,768 )

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See “Key Operating and Non-GAAP Metrics – Adjusted EBITDA” in this release for a reconciliation to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and for information regarding Oscar’s use of Adjusted EBITDA.

Membership by Offering As of March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Individual and Small Group 1,032,768 535,001 Medicare Advantage 4,607 3,628 Cigna + Oscar(1) 36,220 3,591 Total Members 1,073,595 542,220

(1) Represents total membership for Oscar’s co-branded partnership with Cigna.

Full Year 2022 Outlook Low High Direct and Assumed Policy Premiums (in thousands) $ 6,100,000 $ 6,400,000 Medical Loss Ratio 84 % 86 % InsuranceCo Administrative Expense Ratio 19.5 % 20.5 % InsuranceCo Combined Ratio 104 % 106 % Adjusted Administrative Expense Ratio 24 % 26 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands) $ (480,000 ) $ (380,000 )

(1) Oscar has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net loss within this press release because Oscar is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. These items include, but are not limited to, stock-based compensation expense. These items, which could materially affect the computation of forecasted GAAP net loss, are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of Oscar’s control. As such, any associated estimate and its impact on GAAP net loss could vary materially. For more information regarding Adjusted EBITDA, please see “Key Operating and Non-GAAP Metrics” below.

The foregoing statements represent management’s current estimates as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors. Investors are urged to read the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements included in this release. Management does not assume any obligation to update these estimates.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

Oscar will host a conference call to discuss the financial results today, May 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (ET). A live audio webcast and a supplemental presentation will be available via the Investor Relations page of Oscar’s website at ir.hioscar.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial metric, which is provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our financial outlook and estimates, including direct and assumed policy premiums, medical loss ratio, administrative expense ratio and other financial performance, and the related underlying assumptions, our business and financial prospects, general and healthcare industry market conditions and trends, and our management’s plans and objectives for future operations, expectations and business strategy. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on global markets, economic conditions, the healthcare industry and our results of operations, and the response by governments and other third parties; our ability to retain and expand our member base; our ability to execute our growth strategy; our ability to maintain or enter into new partnerships or collaborations with healthcare industry participants; negative publicity, unfavorable shifts in perception of our digital platform or other member service channels; our ability to achieve and/or maintain profitability in the future; changes in federal or state laws or regulations, including changes with respect to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010, as amended (collectively, the “ACA”) and any regulations enacted thereunder; our ability to accurately estimate our incurred claims expenses or effectively manage our claims costs or related administrative costs, including as a result of fluctuations in medical utilization rates due to the impact of COVID-19; our ability to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements and applicable performance standards, including as a result of our participation in government-sponsored programs, such as Medicare; changes or developments in the health insurance markets in the United States, including the passage and implementation of a law to create a single-payer or government-run health insurance program; our ability to comply with applicable privacy, security, and data laws, regulations, and standards; our ability to maintain key in-network providers and good relations with the physicians, hospitals, and other providers within and outside our provider networks, or to arrange for the delivery of quality care; unfavorable or otherwise costly outcomes of lawsuits and claims that arise from the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject; unanticipated results of risk adjustment programs; delays in our receipt of premiums; disruptions or challenges to our relationship with the Oscar Medical Group; cyber-security breaches of our and our partners’ information and technology systems; unanticipated changes in population morbidity and large-scale changes in health care utilization; and the other factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, to be filed with the SEC, and our other filings with the SEC.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system’s status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of March 31, 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

Oscar Health, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Premiums before ceded reinsurance $ 1,315,064 $ 610,099 Reinsurance premiums ceded (359,663 ) (241,562 ) Premiums earned 955,401 368,537 Administrative services revenue 18,493 341 Investment income (loss) and other revenue (1,129 ) 510 Total revenue 972,765 369,388 Operating Expenses Claims incurred, net 734,566 268,048 Other insurance costs 165,402 79,837 General and administrative expenses 74,664 64,572 Federal and state assessments 69,867 30,515 Premium deficiency reserve release (3,205 ) (9,543 ) Total operating expenses 1,041,294 433,429 Loss from operations (68,529 ) (64,041 ) Interest expense 4,221 3,697 Other expenses 3,053 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 20,178 Loss before income taxes (75,803 ) (87,916 ) Income tax provision 1,517 965 Net loss $ (77,320 ) $ (88,881 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,168 ) — Net loss attributable to Oscar Health, Inc. $ (75,152 ) (88,881 ) Earnings (Loss) per Share Net loss per share attributable to Oscar Health, Inc., basic and diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (1.00 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 210,547,696 88,865,726

Oscar Health, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,068,632 $ 1,103,995 Short-term investments 810,002 587,086 Premiums and accounts receivable 157,298 138,414 Risk adjustment transfer receivable 50,615 40,659 Accrued investment income 2,584 3,782 Reinsurance recoverable 585,688 431,990 Total current assets 3,674,819 2,305,926 Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net 48,607 46,611 Long-term investments 502,149 844,476 Restricted deposits 27,198 28,085 Other assets 97,153 95,957 Net deferred tax asset 595 595 Total assets $ 4,350,521 $ 3,321,650 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Benefits payable $ 761,329 $ 513,582 Risk adjustment transfer payable 1,166,059 794,398 Premium deficiency reserve 26,041 29,246 Unearned premiums 74,700 75,044 Accounts payable and other liabilities 220,516 234,788 Reinsurance payable 392,235 205,231 Total current liabilities 2,640,880 1,852,289 Long-term debt 297,416 — Other liabilities 77,058 76,839 Total liabilities 3,015,354 1,929,128 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 82,500,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 825,000,000 shares authorized, 175,808,779 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and 175,212,223 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 2 2 Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 82,500,000 shares authorized, 35,115,807 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Treasury stock (314,600 shares as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) (2,923 ) (2,923 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,422,033 3,393,533 Accumulated deficit (2,074,864 ) (1,999,712 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (12,206 ) (3,671 ) Total Oscar Health, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,332,042 1,387,229 Noncontrolling interests 3,125 5,293 Total stockholders’ equity 1,335,167 1,392,522 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,350,521 $ 3,321,650

Oscar Health, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (77,320 ) $ (88,881 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Deferred taxes — 8 Net realized gain (loss) on sale of financial instruments 582 (113 ) (Gain) loss on fair value of warrant liabilities — 12,856 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,799 3,403 Amortization of debt issuance costs 129 329 Stock-based compensation expense 27,690 19,115 Investment amortization, net of accretion 1,922 1,074 Debt extinguishment loss — 20,178 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) / decrease in: Premiums and accounts receivable (18,884 ) (10,529 ) Risk adjustment transfer receivable (9,956 ) (6,608 ) Accrued investment income 1,198 417 Reinsurance recoverable (153,698 ) 225,397 Other assets (743 ) (6,336 ) Increase / (decrease) in: Benefits payable 247,747 46,152 Unearned premiums (344 ) 42 Premium deficiency reserve (3,205 ) (9,542 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (14,733 ) (11,712 ) Reinsurance payable 187,004 (83,258 ) Risk adjustment transfer payable 371,661 205,699 Net cash provided by operating activities 562,849 317,691 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of investments (166,769 ) (245,694 ) Sale of investments 169,374 83,798 Maturity of investments 105,842 134,199 Purchase of property, equipment and capitalized software (6,247 ) (6,583 ) Change in restricted deposits 611 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 102,811 (34,280 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 305,000 — Payments of debt issuance costs (7,035 ) — Proceeds from joint venture contribution 250 — Debt prepayment — (153,173 ) Debt extinguishment costs — (12,994 ) Proceeds from IPO, net of underwriting discounts — 1,348,321 Offering costs from IPO — (9,447 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants and call options — 9,191 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 560 29,652 Net cash provided by financing activities 298,775 1,211,550 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents 964,435 1,494,961 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 1,125,557 843,105 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 2,089,992 $ 2,338,066 Cash and cash equivalents 2,068,632 2,321,287 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in restricted deposits 21,360 16,779 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 2,089,992 $ 2,338,066 Supplemental Disclosures: Interest payments $ 261 $ 3,553 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock upon initial public offering $ — $ 1,744,914 Net exercise of preferred stock warrants to preferred stock upon initial public offering $ — $ 28,248 Adjustment to fair value of preferred stock warrant liability upon initial public offering $ — $ 13,243

Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key operating and non-GAAP financial metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends in our business, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe these operational and financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, in addition to our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Members

Members are defined as any individual covered by a health plan that we offer directly or through a co-branded arrangement. We view the number of members enrolled in our health plans as an important metric to help evaluate and estimate revenue and market share. Additionally, the more members we enroll, the more data we have, which allows us to improve the functionality of our platform.

Direct and Assumed Policy Premiums

Direct Policy Premiums are defined as the premiums collected from our members or from the federal government during the period indicated, before risk adjustment and reinsurance. These premiums include APTC, or premium subsidies, which are available to individuals and families with certain annual incomes.

Assumed Policy Premiums are premiums we receive primarily as part of our reinsurance arrangements under our Cigna+Oscar small group plan offering.

We believe Direct and Assumed Policy Premiums is an important metric to assess the growth of our individual and small group plan offerings going forward. Management also views Direct and Assumed Policy Premiums as a key operating metric because each of our MLR, InsuranceCo Administrative Expense Ratio, InsuranceCo Combined Ratio and Adjusted Administrative Expense Ratio are calculated on the basis of Direct and Assumed Policy Premiums.

Medical Loss Ratio

Medical loss ratio is calculated as set forth in the table below. Medical claims are total medical expenses incurred by members in order to utilize health care services less any member cost sharing. These services include inpatient, outpatient, pharmacy, and physician costs. Medical claims also include risk sharing arrangements with certain of our providers. The impact of the federal risk adjustment program is included in the denominator of our MLR. We believe MLR is an important metric to demonstrate the ratio of our costs to pay for health care of our members to the premiums before ceded reinsurance. MLRs in our existing products are subject to various federal and state minimum requirements. Below is a calculation of our MLR for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 (in thousands) Direct claims incurred before ceded reinsurance (1) $ 1,010,035 $ 457,219 Assumed reinsurance claims 24,242 1,777 Excess of loss ceded claims (2) (11,433 ) (4,736 ) State reinsurance (3) (11,329 ) (2,343 ) Net claims before ceded quota share reinsurance (A) $ 1,011,515 $ 451,917 Premiums before ceded reinsurance $ 1,315,064 $ 610,099 Excess of loss reinsurance premiums (4) (8,128 ) (2,935 ) Net premiums before ceded quota share reinsurance (B) $ 1,306,936 $ 607,164 Medical Loss Ratio (A divided by B) 77.4 % 74.4 %

(1) See the Appendix to this release for a reconciliation of direct claims incurred to claims incurred, net appearing on the face of our statement of operations. (2) Represents claims ceded to reinsurers pursuant to an excess of loss treaty, for which such reinsurers are financially liable. We use excess of loss reinsurance to limit the losses on individual claims of our members. (3) Represents payments made by certain state-run reinsurance programs established subject to CMS approval under Section 1332 of the ACA. (4) Represents excess of loss insurance premiums paid.

InsuranceCo Administrative Expense Ratio

InsuranceCo Administrative Expense Ratio is calculated as set forth in the table below. The ratio reflects the costs associated with running our combined insurance companies. We believe InsuranceCo Administrative Expense Ratio is useful to evaluate our ability to manage our expenses as a percentage of premiums before the impact of quota share reinsurance.

